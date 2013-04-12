Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- The newest DePuy ASR trial is currently underway in Chicago, and the initial testimony on the side of the defense has been quite surprising to the legal team at Csengeri Law. The first witness called by the defense in the Chicago DePuy ASR trial was Dr. Thomas P. Schmalzried. Dr. Schmalzried is a Stanford and UCLA board certified orthopedic surgeon and has the distinction of being a co-inventor of the DePuy ASR hip replacement device.



Schmalzried testified in the Chicago DePuy ASR trial that out of sixty-six insertions of the device, he had to perform a revision surgery on fifteen. That means a failure rate of just over twenty three percent. Dr. Schmalzried went on to call that high of a failure rate unacceptable. According to the data in a recent report by implant focused website Mass Device, Dr. Schmalzried testified “I would not implant the ASR XL today.” Dr. Schmalzried ultimately concluded that the benefits of the metal-on-metal implant did not outweigh the risks.This testimony followed in the wake of Johnson & Johnson president Andrew Ekdahl’s testimony that the hip implant was not recalled due to defects, instead citing that it was a simple matter of the ASR implant failing to live up to “clinical expectations.”



This testimony and the recent verdict in favor of Loren Kransky in California Superior Court are strong signs of the prospects for the ten thousand DePuy ASR trials yet to come.Csengeri Law is committed to monitoring the current Chicago DePuy ASR trial, as well as the remaining cases mounting up against the Johnson & Johnson division. For Steve Csengeri, founder of Csengeri Law, each piece of evidence mounting against DePuy is a chance to assist a client on their road to recovery in the wake of a faulty implant. Csengeri Law takes these cases extremely personally as Steve Csengeri himself suffered due to a faulty Zimmer metal-on-metal implant. Steve settled the first successful claim against Zimmer, for his own defective Durom Cup implant. After this success, Csengeri Law has been devoted to providing expert advice and free consultations to patients suffering from defective metal-on-metal implants.



More information on the current Chicago DePuy ASR Trial and Csengeri Law is available, here.



