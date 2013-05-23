In Times of Austerity, Some Businesses Stand Head and Shoulders Above the Competition

North Finchley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Everybody loves a bargain and in these days of austerity, if a business is able to offer genuinely low prices, they will find no shortage of bargain-hunters to snap up the offerings.



You might have seen them in the BBC television program Changing Rooms aired between 1996 and 2004. Even then, the London Based Curtain Factory Outlet was known for the huge variety of its curtains and fabrics offered at trade prices. In fact, the flamboyant Laurence Llewwlyn-Brown, the presenter of the BBC show once said: "A good starting point I always find is the "Curtain Factory Outlet". Their stock changes constantly so it's worth keeping a regular eye on what they've got. The maximum you'll pay is £6.99 per m, which for sheer value is hard to beat."



Almost 10 years on, the Curtain Factory Outlet is going from strength to strength. Only with more variety and prices as competitive as ever. Their ability to undercut prices significantly has insured they maintain their dominant position in the market and stand head and shoulder above their competition. At their North London warehouses, the company stocks thousands of rolls of curtain fabrics, as well as linens and ready-made curtains.



The Curtain Factory Outlet manages to keep prices low by buying in bulk direct from fabric printers, dyers and finishers, which means they're able to keep their prices very low even for top designer names such as Sanderson. A quick glance through their huge range of stock, highlights the fact that high quality fabrics need not cost the earth.



In 2011, the Curtain Factory Outlet launched a fully operational ecommerce website with secure online shopping facility. The website http://www.curtainfactoryoutlet.co.uk adds yet another dimension to the business which already imports, exports and retails. Although the website lists hundreds of products including curtain fabrics and ready-mades but due to the sheer range of stock, the website still contains only a fraction of Curtain Factory Outlet's full range



Alison Cork, writing for the evening standard once called the Curtain Factory Outlet, "Fabric Heaven" and said: "Ever in the pursuit of a bargain, I have recently discovered the Curtain Factory Outlet in North Finchley. What you will not find is carpeted reception areas or a fancy showroom. What you will find is a warehouse with more 500.000m of top designer fabrics"



It's true. Everybody does love a bargain. Combine discounted trade prices, an enormous range of products and the ability to provide a multi-layered business and even hard economic times can't stop a business from thriving.



Due to having retail shops as well as a website, our curtain fabrics are sold very quickly. If you place an order online and your chosen fabric or sample is out of stock, you will receive an email to let you know that the curtain fabric is out of stock and as soon as we receive your goods they will be sent via 24hr delivery for the delay.