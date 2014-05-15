Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of In-Vehicle Infotainment: Companies and Solutions 2014 market report to its offering

In-Vehicle infotainment is one of the fastest growing technologies in the industry. It combines entertainment, navigation and telecommunications system into one easy-to-use interface. The term Infotainment refers to information-based media content or programming that also includes entertainment content in an effort to enhance popularity with audiences and consumers.



In-Vehicle infotainment includes hardware/software products and systems which are built into, or can be added to vehicles in order to enhance driver and/or passenger experience. The main function of the car's entertainment system or the head unit is enabling a variety of functions like navigation, radio, DVD players, climate control, Bluetooth, etc.



Many vehicles today have infotainment for entertainment, connected with devices such as personal navigation systems and smart phones with a hands-free car kit. Smartphone connectivity bridges the product life cycle gap between car infotainment systems and smart phones.



This report evaluates the in-vehicle infotainment market including technologies, companies and solutions.



Target Audience:



Mobile network operators



Automobile manufacturers



Wireless device manufacturers



Network infrastructure providers



Application and content developers



Telematics and M2M service providers



Companies in Report:



Alpine



Android



Apple



ARM



Audi



Black Berry



BMW



Chevrolet



Clarion



Cypress Semiconductor Corporation



Daimler-Chrysler



General Motors



Intel



Mentor Graphics



Microsoft



Motorola



Symbio



Symphony Teleca Corporation



Texas Instruments



Volcano



Volkswagen



Volvo



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155103/in-vehicle-infotainment-companies-and-solutions-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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