Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of In-Vehicle Infotainment: Companies and Solutions 2014 market report to its offering
In-Vehicle infotainment is one of the fastest growing technologies in the industry. It combines entertainment, navigation and telecommunications system into one easy-to-use interface. The term Infotainment refers to information-based media content or programming that also includes entertainment content in an effort to enhance popularity with audiences and consumers.
In-Vehicle infotainment includes hardware/software products and systems which are built into, or can be added to vehicles in order to enhance driver and/or passenger experience. The main function of the car's entertainment system or the head unit is enabling a variety of functions like navigation, radio, DVD players, climate control, Bluetooth, etc.
Many vehicles today have infotainment for entertainment, connected with devices such as personal navigation systems and smart phones with a hands-free car kit. Smartphone connectivity bridges the product life cycle gap between car infotainment systems and smart phones.
This report evaluates the in-vehicle infotainment market including technologies, companies and solutions.
Target Audience:
Mobile network operators
Automobile manufacturers
Wireless device manufacturers
Network infrastructure providers
Application and content developers
Telematics and M2M service providers
Companies in Report:
Alpine
Android
Apple
ARM
Audi
Black Berry
BMW
Chevrolet
Clarion
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
Daimler-Chrysler
General Motors
Intel
Mentor Graphics
Microsoft
Motorola
Symbio
Symphony Teleca Corporation
Texas Instruments
Volcano
Volkswagen
Volvo
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/155103/in-vehicle-infotainment-companies-and-solutions-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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