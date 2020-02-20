In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2027

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- The global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is projected to reach USD 54.8 billion by 2027 from USD 24.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.7%. The base year for the report is 2018, and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2027.



The market is expected to witness rapid growth due to an increase in demand for infotainment services and safety and security features. Additionally, an increase in internet and smartphone penetration is expected to boost the in-vehicle infotainment market during the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=538



The in-vehicle infotainment market is dominated by globally established players such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Alpine Electronics (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), HARMAN International (US), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), among others. These companies developed new products, adopted expansion strategies, and undertook collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in this high-growth in-vehicle infotainment market.



Robert Bosch (Germany) is one of the leading global players in the In-vehicle infotainment market. The company provides infotainment hardware and cockpit solutions for passenger cars and coach multimedia solutions for commercial vehicles as well. The company is focusing on partnerships, collaborations, expansions, R&D, and joint ventures for infotainment solutions. For instance, in 2019, Bosch officially inaugurated a new digital cabin R&D center in Shanghai. The R&D center will develop smart digital cabin products such as information domain computers, driver and passenger monitoring systems, and 5G-V2X (vehicle-to-everything) connectivity control units.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=538



Panasonic Corporation (Japan) is one of the largest Japanese electronics manufacturers, alongside Sony Corporation, Toshiba, and Hitachi. Panasonic's infotainment products include head-up displays, rear seat entertainment, and navigation systems. The company's automotive and industrial solutions segment is a major contributor to its overall revenue. Panasonic is focusing on entering into strategic partnerships with prominent market players to provide advanced products to end users and OEMs. In 2018, it entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon and Google to develop the Skip-Gen infotainment system that runs on Android. Furthermore, Panasonic and Trend Micro have partnered to jointly develop cybersecurity solutions to detect and prevent cyberattacks against autonomous and connected cars. The partnership aims to achieve high security of autonomous and connected cars by developing solutions to detect and prevent intrusions into electronic control units (ECUs) that control driving behavior such as acceleration, steering, and braking, as well as in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) devices, including automotive navigation systems and telematics devices.



To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst