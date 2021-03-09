Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is expected to reach USD 52.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing emphasis on driver comfort and convenience has led to numerous In-Vehicle Infotainment systems being built that offer innovative features. Such features provide the driver with detailed vehicle knowledge and, as a result, improve safety and driving experience. Smartphones will significantly influence the In-Vehicle Infotainment market, as they are the most important networking gateways used by an infotainment system.



It is also expected that the market for enhanced driving experience will drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment systems sector over the forecast era. These devices, however, entail high installation costs and are primarily incorporated into premium and luxury vehicles. Inadequate security and privacy infotainment are expected to obstruct the development of the demand for In-Vehicle Infotainment systems.



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the industry and a detailed analysis of the key players of the market based on their revenue, profit margins, financial standing, global market position, R&D activities, and product portfolio. It also covers their strategic endeavors such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions, among others.



Key participants include Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Harman International, Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Clarion Co., Ltd., and JVC KENWOOD Corporation, among others.



The report offers a complete understanding of the In-Vehicle Infotainment market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Audio Unit

Display Unit

Head-Up Display

Navigation Unit

Communication Unit



Fitting Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

OE fitted

Aftermarket



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Regional Analysis of the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



