In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- The report "In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Component (Display unit, Control Panel, TCU, HUD), OS (Linux, QNX, MS, Others), Service (Entertainment, Navigation, e-call, Diagnostics), Connectivity, Form, Location, Vehicle Type, Region – Global Forecast to 2027? The global in-vehicle infotainment market is projected to reach USD 54.8 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 24.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.7% The growth of the global in-vehicle infotainment market is influenced by factors such as increasing demand for luxury, comfort, and convenience, coupled with the government initiatives for the safety and security of the passengers. Therefore, the in-vehicle infotainment market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.



5G connectivity is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR



The in-vehicle infotainment ecosystem is growing with increasing demand for faster and seamless options like 5G connectivity. For instance, in May 2015, Verizon started 5G connectivity in Chicago and Minneapolis-the main technology hubs in the US.



5G connectivity offers several advantages, including reduction in operational cost and data transfer time. Because of these features, global automobile players are focusing on the deployment of 5G connectivity. Moreover, the 5G network provides real-time information that allows the driver to take instantaneous decisions, resulting in increasing dependability on in-vehicle infotainment and reduced latency.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=538



Embedded form to be the largest segment during the forecast period



The primary reason supporting the largest market share of the embedded form type is the regulatory mandates in the EU. The EU mandated that all new car models in member states must have embedded technology as part of its European eCall system, connecting a vehicle to emergency services, following a collision, and providing location and impact information. Similar mandates could be announced by other countries in the future. The growth of the embedded form of infotainment in the long term is attributed to various disruptive factors such as government mandates and cost optimization of service plans. By 2027, the embedded form of infotainment is estimated to dominate the market.



Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global in-vehicle infotainment market during the forecast period



One of the key drivers of the Asia Pacific market is increased demand for comfort, luxury, and high-end information and entertainment services. The tech-savvy population in these countries demands a better and connected driving experience. The demand for in-vehicle infotainment in Asia Pacific is driven by strong economic growth, growing population, and rapid urbanization.

Key automotive manufacturers in this region, along with semiconductor manufacturers, are focusing on developing and innovating advanced electronic and semiconductor solutions to deliver reliable, safe, and performance-oriented in-vehicle infotainment to customers.



Automobile players in India are focusing on upgrading technology to keep up with the pace of growing competition. Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2019 WagonR with the Smartplay infotainment system, and Hyundai launched the 2018 Santro with a new infotainment system-both models are equipped with smartphone connectivity options. Moreover, Renault has also announced the introduction of smartphone connectivity options-Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-across its product range in India, starting with the Renault Kwid.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=538



Key Market Players



The in-vehicle infotainment market is dominated by globally established players such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Alpine Electronics (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), HARMAN International (US), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), among others.



Critical Questions:



- Who are the frontrunners in the in-vehicle infotainment market, and what strategies have been adopted by them?

- Fast-paced developments in in-vehicle infotainment services such as entertainment, navigation, e-call, and vehicle diagnostics are being offered by leading service and solution providers? How will this transform the overall market?

- Which leading companies are working on the in-vehicle infotainment hardware, and what organic and inorganic strategies have they adopted?

- What are the upcoming technologies and trends in the in-vehicle infotainment market?



To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst