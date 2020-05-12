Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market will exceed USD 1.3 billion by 2025; as per a new research report.



Increasing geriatric population base, at higher risk of acquiring colorectal cancer will drive in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market growth. Adoption of sedentary lifestyle along with an increase in chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease and obesity will boost colorectal cancer incidence. Increased incidence and improved diagnostics tests will contribute to market growth.



Molecular screening and DNA testing are being used today and are gaining significant importance along with becoming essential part of routine patient care. Assessing at-risk individuals for inherited colorectal cancer is predicted to transfer from individual gene testing that is generally done today to whole genome or whole exome sequencing, that will offer supplementary data of the patient's genome that cannot be directly related to the colorectal cancer syndrome. Growing advancement in efficient patient management and expansion of screening activities, and technological development in cancer screening as a key health care tool will propel the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening market growth.



Fecal occult blood tests (FOBT) accounted for 83.8% revenue share in 2018 and is estimated to grow with the robust CAGR of 4.7%. The cost effectiveness and ease of use pertaining to the FOBT tests will primarily drive the segment growth over the forecast timeframe. Immuno-FOB agglutination and test Immuno-FOB ELISA sub segments are majorly contributing to the growth of the segment. Furthermore, increasing specificity and sensitivity of stool-based test will further boost the adoption rates rendering significant positive impact on the market growth.



Immuno-FOB agglutination and test Immuno-FOB ELISA are the major revenue generating segment in fecal occult blood. Cost effective tests and easy to use, are the major factors driving In-vitro colorectal cancer screening test market growth over the forecast period. Stool-based screening sensitivity and specificity has been improved due to introduction of Immuno-FOBT for initial detection of colorectal cancer and advanced adenomas.



Increasing geriatric population, greater susceptibility of the elderly towards disease acquisition will drive the North America in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market. Europe in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market was valued at USD 337.4 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2025. Growing risk factors like age, race, changing behavior associated with high-income countries, such as western diet, sedentary lifestyle and smoking are the major factors causing colorectal cancer. The prevalence of these factors is reflected in the substantial variation in colorectal cancer incidence worldwide, which is highest in Europe and North America



The major industry players in the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market are Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Molecular, EMD Millipore, Qiagen, Alere, Beckman Coulter and Eiken Chemical among others. Competition among the firms is essentially centered around quality and price of the products. Furthermore, the firms are focusing on rigorous research and development activities to develop advanced tests capable of delivering accurate results instantly.