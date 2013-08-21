Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market - Forecast To 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market [Instruments, Reagents & Data Management Systems] [Technique (Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Haematology) & Applications (Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, Cancer & Cardiology)] Systems, End Users] - Forecast To 2017
The global in vitro diagnostics market was valued at $49.2 billion in 2012. The factors likely to fuel the growth of the market include ongoing developments in analytical laboratory automation, swift progress in various fields of diagnosis such as point-of-care testing, molecular diagnosis, immunoassays, hematology, flow cytometry, and microbiology; and finally, the geographical market expansion within emerging countries.
The most important trend witnessed recently in the in vitro diagnostic industry is the trend of self-testing as opposed to patients visiting hospitals. This is one of the biggest factors responsible for the growth of point-of-care testing, as patients prefer self-testing so as to avoid unnecessary visits to the hospital. However, factors such as stringent regulatory frameworks and a shortage of budget are restraining the growth of this market. The global in vitro disgnostics market is expected to reach $69.1 billion by 2017, at a CAGR of 7% from 2012 to 2017.
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In 2012, the Americas had accounted for the largest share of the global in vitro diagnostic market, followed by Europe. However, the BRIC countries represent the fastest-growing markets due to the economic growth, the rising number of chronic diseases, and an increasing awareness about the use of IVD tests to control the spread of diseases. Moreover, the economic slowdown, pricing pressures, and high competition in mature countries will compel companies to focus on emerging markets.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the global IVD (In vitro diagnostic) market on the basis of technique, product type, application, and end-users. These markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for 2010, 2011 and 2012, as well as forecast up to 2017. Each of the devices market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, BRIC, Japan and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario. These regions are further analyzed at major country levels.
Global IVD Market, by Technique:
Immunochemistry
Clinical Chemistry
Molecular Diagnostics
Hematology
Microbiology
Coagulation
Other Clinical Instruments (clinical centrifuges, sample processers, washers, histology, cytology, and flow cytometry)
Global IVD Market, by Product Type:
Reagents
Instruments
Services
Data Management System Software/Hardware
Global IVD Market, by Application:
Diabetes
Infectious Diseases
Oncology
Cardiology
HIV/AIDS
Autoimmune Diseases
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