Market Size – USD 69.63 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Market trends – The rise in the trend of personalized medicine.



The global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 99.51 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth in the in vitro diagnostic market is due to the rise in the study and new innovations in genomic and proteomic services in the industry. The unexplored sectors are providing ample opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years. Further, the increase in research and development facilities in molecular diagnostics and the development of new products is fueling market growth.



In-vitro diagnostics are often used for a wide range of applications in hospitals and clinics. A continuous upward trend in the number of diseases like diabetes, hypertension, kidney inflammation, and hematological disorders are positively supporting the market. Increasing partnerships, expansion, mergers, and acquisitions are expected to further drive the segment demand.



Competitive Landscape:



The research report offers key insights into the leading market players' strengths and weaknesses, assessed using Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analyses. The report includes In-Vitro Diagnostics market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions. The investigative study estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the forecast timeframe. The key players profiled in the report include:



Key participants include Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, QIAGEN, and Sysmex Corporation, among others.



In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market on the basis of product, devices application, technique, end-user, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Fully Automated Instruments

Semi-Automated Instruments

Data Management Software

Services



Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reusable IVD Devices

Disposable IVD Devices



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Gastrointestinal Disease

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiac Disease

Drug Testing /Pharmacogenomics

HIV/AIDS

Nephrological Disease

Other



Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Immunoassay

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Hematology

Coagulation and Hemostasis

Urinalysis

Other IVD Technologies



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Homecare Settings

Others



Objectives of the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in the prevalence of target diseases

4.2.2.2. Increase in research and development in In-Vitro diagnostic

4.2.2.3. Rising investment by government and private organization

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict regulatory framework

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Reagents & Kits

5.1.2. Instruments

5.1.2.1. Fully Automated Instruments

5.1.2.2. Semi-Automated Instruments

5.1.3. Data Management Software

5.1.4. Services



CONTINUED..!!



