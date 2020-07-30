In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2020 -- In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Industry



Diagnosis is the identification of the nature and cause of a certain phenomenon. It involves two different types of testing method: in vivo and in vitro diagnostics. In-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) tests are defined as tests executed outside a patient's body which put analytical instruments, devices, reagents, calibrators and systems to use for checking of health status or diagnosing diseases.



The global IVD market is experiencing a lucrative growth due to rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing adoption of fully-automated instruments and automation in laboratories, increasing adoption of point-of-care testing, and growing awareness of personalized medicine. Also, there are various companies developing syndromic testing panels and using human microbiomes in the IVD.



On the basis of technology, the global IVD market remained dominated by immunodiagnostics and blood glucose self-monitoring segments owing to the strong base of older population and diabetic population. On product basis, the reagents acquired a major share in the global IVD market, followed by instruments. Instruments segment would hold a higher share in the coming years due to increasing demand of personalized medicines among patients.



Regionally, North America contributed a major chunk to the global IVD market primarily due to recent introduction of new novel reagents and wide availability of effective and cost-efficient reagents. However, Asia-Pacific region is holding the highest growth rate due to swiftly growing economies of India and China, increase in gross domestic product, and the rising disposable income.



The competitive landscape of global IVD market is quite consolidated with four key players including Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, Roche Holding, and Abbott Laboratories. Due to the strong presence of these companies in the market, new entrants might find it difficult to penetrate the market with their products.



Table of Content



1. Overview



1.1 In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

1.2 IVD Product by Types

1.3 IVD Tests

1.4 IVD Market by Technology

1.5 IVD Uses

1.6 IVD Value Chain Analysis



2. Global IVD Market



2.1 Global IVD Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global IVD Market by Region

2.3 Global IVD Market by End Users

2.4 Global IVD Market by Product

2.4.1 Global IVD Reagents Market Forecast by Value

2.4.2 Global IVD Instrument Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global IVD Market by Technology

2.5.1 Global Immunodiagnostics Market Forecast by Value

2.5.2 Global Immunodiagnostics Market by Indications

2.5.3 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

2.5.4 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Indications

2.5.5 Global Hematology Market Forecast by Value

2.5.6 Global Point Of Care (POC) Market Forecast by Value

2.5.7 Global Point Of Care (POC) Market by Type

2.5.8 Global Clinical Chemistry Market Forecast by Value

2.5.9 Global Microbiology Market Forecast by Value

2.5.10 Global SMBG Market Forecast by Value



3. Regional IVD Market



3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America IVD Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 The US IVD Market Forecast by Value



3.2 EMEA

3.2.1 EMEA IVD Market Forecast by Value



3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.3.1 Asia-Pacific IVD Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 China IVD Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Japan IVD Market Forecast by Value

3.3.4 Australia IVD Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 India IVD Market Forecast by Value



3.4 Latin America

3.4.1 Latin America IVD Market Forecast by Value



4. Market Dynamics



4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Diabetic Patient Base

4.1.2 Surge in Incidences of Chronic Ailments

4.1.3 Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.4 Increasing Disposable Income

4.1.5 Growing Geriatric Population



4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Development of Syndromic Panel

4.2.2 Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Testing

4.2.3 Applications of Human Microbiome in IVD



4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Government Regulation for IVD Tests



5. Competitive Landscape



5.1 Global IVD Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap. Comparison

5.1.2 Global IVD Market Share by Company

5.1.3 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Company

5.1.4 Global Immunodiagnostics Market Share by Company

5.1.5 Global POCT Market Share by Company



6. Company Profiles



6.1 Siemens AG

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies



6.2 Roche Holding AG

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies



6.3 Abbott Laboratories

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies



6.4 Danaher Corporation

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies



