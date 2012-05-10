Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- Summary: In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market (Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassays, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology Analyzers & Microbiology Culture) – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2016



The global in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market was valued at $44 billion in 2011 and is expected to have a modest growth during the study period. The U.S. represented the biggest market for IVD equipments accounting for about a half of the total market.



The report studies various segments of the IVD market including Clinical Chemistry, Molecular diagnostics, Immunoassays, Hematology and Microbiology. Clinical chemistry dominates the global IVD market whereas molecular diagnostics is expected to register the highest growth during the study period.



Increased patient awareness, patient self testing, rapidly aging population globally and automated testing due to technical advances are the major growth drivers of this market. Key players in the IVD market include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, BD Diagnostics, and Siemens Diagnostics."



