New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market was valued at USD 881.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1229.3 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%



Factors including increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, launch of new clinical laboratories, stringent mandates, as well as rising need of early diagnostics by patients drive the growth of In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market. Increasing incidence of public-private laboratories which are undergoing laboratory accreditation procedure even boosts up the growth of this particular market. For instance: In August 2018, Abbott Laboratories introduced Alinity, its state-of-the-art, harmonized family of systems for clinical diagnostics, to the US market indicating high demand for the systems' advanced capabilities and potential to provide savings and increased efficiencies for labs, clinicians, and hospitals.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Agilent Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Becton, Dickson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and ThermoFisher Scientific



For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the In-Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Systems market on the basis of types, applications end use and region.



Manufacturer Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Instrument Manufacturer Controls

Independent Manufacturer Controls

Third-party Controls

Instrument Specific Manufacturer Controls



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Clinical Chemistry

Immunochemistry

Haematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Coagulation/Haemostasis

Microbiology

Others



End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Home Care

Others



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA) states that more than 7.5 billion lab tests are performed in U.S. annually and 80% of clinical decisions are taken after lab testing



In December 2018, BioMérieux announced its culture bottles BACT/ALERT® BPA and BPN have received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for quality control testing of leukocyte-reduced apheresis platelet (LRAP) units with the BACT/ALERT® VIRTUO® fully automated blood culture system



In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 3% in Asia Pacific owing to rising incidence of IVD tests in developing countries such as India and China due to upsurge in number of clinical laboratories, global awareness among patients



FDA is encouraging convergence of regulatory systems for medical devices, which is anticipated to boost trade, while protecting public health through regulatory means



Data Management Solutions segment is accounted to be the second-leading segment which is valued at USD 155.6 million because it gives access to LIS and easy for managing test results of patients and even popular due to dependable laboratory outcomes



Europe is the second largest region with a CAGR of 4.0% due to acceptance of point of care diagnostics across Europe especially in regions in UK, Denmark, Poland and Slovenia….Continue



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Growing number of chronic diseases

3.2. Growing awareness among patients and physicians

3.3. Advance R&D facilities and new product developments by companies



Chapter 4. In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Segmentation Analysis

4.2. In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



Continue…



