In-Vitro Diagnostics Market 2020 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Strategic Outlook - 2030

North America was the largest region in the global in-vitro diagnostics market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global in-vitro diagnostics market. Africa was the smallest region in the global in-vitro diagnostics market.



Companies in this market are very active with multiple strategic collaborations and agreements. Top companies in the in-vitro diagnostic market are strategically partnering and collaborating with other companies to broaden their products, technologies and services. For instance, In February 2015, Roche acquired Signature Diagnostics to strengthen its cancer diagnostics effort with Signatures expertise in both next-generation sequencing (NGS) assays and biobanks . In February 2014, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired the Life Technologies Corporation to transform into a major player in the segment of next-generation sequencing space.



The in-vitro diagnostics devices (or) equipment manufacturing market consists of sales of in-vitro diagnostic equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce in-vitro diagnostics. This industry includes establishments that produce diagnostic devices used in microbiological diagnosis, hematological diagnosis, molecular diagnosis, point of care diagnosis and others.



The global in-vitro diagnostics market is expected to grow from $57.9 billion in 2019 to $71.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. The growth of this market is mainly due to the increased diagnostic testing in laboratories, hospitals, and other testing sites across various country to detect the pandemic COVID-19 virus. The need for rapid diagnostic testing such as molecular and RT PCR based testing to identify people infected by coronavirus is driving the in-vitro diagnostics market. The market is then expected to stabilize and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $81.3 billion in 2023.



1) By Type: Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment; Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment; Clinical Chemistry Diagnostics Devices And Equipment; Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment; Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment; Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment; Hematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment; Immunohematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment



2) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics; Diagnostic Laboratories; Others



3) By Type of Expenditure: Public; Private



4) By Product: Instruments/Equipment; Disposables



Companies Mentioned: Siemens Healthineers; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc); Abbott Laboratories Inc; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, in-vitro diagnostics indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Influence of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the In-Vitro Diagnostics market.



-In-Vitro Diagnostics market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of In-Vitro Diagnostics market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of In-Vitro Diagnostics market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the In-Vitro Diagnostics market.



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



