In Vitro Diagnostics Market Poise $69.1 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The “In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market [Instruments, Reagents & Data Management Systems] [Technique (Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Haematology) & Applications (Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, Cancer & Cardiology)] Systems, End Users] – Forecast To 2017” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in Americas, Europe, Japan, BRIC and Rest of the World.



Browse 178 market data tables and 50 figures spread through 421 pages and in-depth TOC on “In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market [Instruments, Reagents & Data Management Systems] [Technique (Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Haematology) & Applications (Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, Cancer & Cardiology)] Systems, End Users] – Forecast To 2017”.



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This report studies the global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, with forecast to 2017. The IVD market studied in this report has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, end-user, and geography. The global IVD market valued at $49.2 billion in 2012 is primarily driven by rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases in emerging economies, a rapidly aging population, the rise in point-of-care testing, the rising importance of personalized medicine, ongoing developments in analytical laboratory automation; and finally, the geographical market expansion within emerging countries. However, factors such as stringent regulatory frameworks and a shortage of budget and labor are restraining the growth of the market.



In 2012, the Americas had accounted for the largest share of 41.8% in 2012 of the global IVD market. Europe was the second largest-market with the share of 31.0% in 2012. However, the BRIC countries represent the fastest-growing markets due to the economic growth, the rising number of chronic diseases, and an increasing awareness about the use of IVD tests to control the spread of diseases. Moreover, the economic slowdown, pricing pressures, and high competition in mature countries will compel companies to focus on emerging markets.



Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland), Becton, Dickson and Company (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Diagnostica Stago SAS (France), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), bioMérieux (France), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), and Alere, Inc. (U.S.) are the leading players in the global IVD market.



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