In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Growth in the geriatric population and the widespread prevalence of the chronic and infectious disease is fueling the market demand.

 

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- In-Vitro Diagnostics Market

In-vitro diagnostics are medical tests conducted on samples collected from the human body, such as blood, mucus, swab, etc., to detect various diseases and infections. The growing geriatric population and the widespread prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases are major factors fueling the market demand. The global in-vitro diagnostics market is projected to reach a value of USD 99.51 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Prominent Players Profiled in the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market:

Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, QIAGEN, and Sysmex Corporation, among others.

Market Drivers

The increasing geriatric population and the growing number of private and public diagnostic centers will boost the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing applications of in-vitro diagnostics in the detection of various infectious diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, chronic diseases, and oncology will boost the market demand over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing investments for the development of better technologies and greater government investments in the healthcare sector is projected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Reagents & Kits
Instruments
Fully Automated Instruments
Semi-Automated Instruments
Data Management Software
Services

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Reusable IVD Devices
Disposable IVD Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cancer
Infectious Diseases
Diabetes
Gastrointestinal Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Cardiac Disease
Drug Testing /Pharmacogenomics
HIV/AIDS
Nephrological Disease
Other

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Immunoassay
Clinical Chemistry
Molecular Diagnostics
Microbiology
Hematology
Coagulation and Hemostasis
Urinalysis
Other IVD Technologies

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Homecare Settings
Others

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the high investments in the healthcare sector. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to the rapid economic development of the region, along with an increase in the demand for better healthcare solutions among the developing nations of the region. Furthermore, growing government investments of the developing countries are projected to boost the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Posted Monday, February 08, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST - Permalink

 