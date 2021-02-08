Growth in the geriatric population and the widespread prevalence of the chronic and infectious disease is fueling the market demand.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- In-Vitro Diagnostics Market
In-vitro diagnostics are medical tests conducted on samples collected from the human body, such as blood, mucus, swab, etc., to detect various diseases and infections. The growing geriatric population and the widespread prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases are major factors fueling the market demand. The global in-vitro diagnostics market is projected to reach a value of USD 99.51 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%.
Prominent Players Profiled in the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market:
Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, QIAGEN, and Sysmex Corporation, among others.
Market Drivers
The increasing geriatric population and the growing number of private and public diagnostic centers will boost the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing applications of in-vitro diagnostics in the detection of various infectious diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, chronic diseases, and oncology will boost the market demand over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing investments for the development of better technologies and greater government investments in the healthcare sector is projected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Reagents & Kits
Instruments
Fully Automated Instruments
Semi-Automated Instruments
Data Management Software
Services
Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Reusable IVD Devices
Disposable IVD Devices
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cancer
Infectious Diseases
Diabetes
Gastrointestinal Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Cardiac Disease
Drug Testing /Pharmacogenomics
HIV/AIDS
Nephrological Disease
Other
Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Immunoassay
Clinical Chemistry
Molecular Diagnostics
Microbiology
Hematology
Coagulation and Hemostasis
Urinalysis
Other IVD Technologies
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Homecare Settings
Others
Overview of the TOC of the Report:
Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market by type, application, and manufacturers
Market Segmentation based on types
Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.
Regional Analysis
North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the high investments in the healthcare sector. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to the rapid economic development of the region, along with an increase in the demand for better healthcare solutions among the developing nations of the region. Furthermore, growing government investments of the developing countries are projected to boost the regional market growth over the forecast period.
