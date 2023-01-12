Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product and Service (Instruments, Kits, Software), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Urinalysis), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Disease), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) - Forecast to 2027" is projected to reach USD 144.7 billion by 2027 from USD 115.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Growth in the market is driven by changing disease emergence patterns, the growing prevalence of chronic & infectious diseases, and increasing investments from private players. However, an unfavorable reimbursement scenario is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Prominent players in the in vitro diagnostics market include Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (US). Other players in this market include, Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD, US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), bioMérieux SA (France), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy), Illumina, Inc. (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Devyser (Sweden), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (US), SurModics, Inc. (US), Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany).



The instruments segment is expected to reach the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on product & service, the IVD market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, services, and data management software. The instruments segment is to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth in this market is attributed to the technological advancements in diagnostic analyzers. Market players are focused on innovating and launching IVD analyzers with inbuilt software and technology that aids in faster diagnostic results.



The hematology segment to register the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on technology, the IVD market is segmented into immunoassay/immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, microbiology, coagulation & hemostasis, urinalysis, and other technologies. The hematology segment is to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing adoption of point-of-care (POC) testing for hematology diagnostics. Moreover, with the increased demand for hematology testing, market players are introducing innovative point-of-care testing solutions and instruments to aid in faster testing.



The oncology segment to register the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on application the IVD market is segmented into infectious diseases, diabetes, oncology, cardiology, drug testing/pharmacogenomics, HIV/AIDS, autoimmune diseases, nephrology, and other applications. The oncology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing government and private funding initiatives for cancer research for early prevention and cure of cancer are expected to increase the adoption of IVD tests for the oncology segment.



The hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the in vitro diagnostics market



Based on end users, the IVD market is segmented into hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, academic institutes, POC (point-of-care) testing centers, patients, and other end users. In 2021, hospital laboratories accounted for the largest share of the IVD market. With the rising prevalence of diseases and hospital admissions worldwide, hospital laboratories conduct the maximum number of IVD tests daily. IVD tests help physicians in decision-making and curating accurate treatment plans for their patients.



Asia Pacific region to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the rising healthcare spending by a larger population base, healthcare infrastructure modernization, and the growing penetration of cutting-edge clinical laboratory technologies in the region. Moreover, government efforts to increase awareness about early disease detection, and regular health check-ups to further drive the market growth in the region.



