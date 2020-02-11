In Vitro Diagnostics or IVD Market 2020-2026 Global Business Analysis and Prediction :: Leading Players Are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Increasing use of Point-Of-Care Testing has increased the demand for In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD which will see the estimated value of it rise from USD 63.38 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 101.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026



Few of the major competitors currently working in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, bioMérieux SA, DiaSorin, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies Inc., QIAGEN, Bayer AG, Hologic Inc., Cepheid, Diagnostica Stago S.A.S., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Quidel Corporation, OraSure Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., and ARKRAY Inc.



Worldwide In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market report gives out the most excellent opportunities available in the market and efficient information with which business can achieve great success. This In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. The report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018, and the forecast for the year 2019-2026. Research and analysis about the key developments in the Healthcare industry and key competitors along with their strategies included in this report guides businesses think about the advanced picture of the market place and products.



Market Definition: Global In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market



In Vitro Diagnostics are tests that are performed on an individual's blood/tissue sample. They are used to accurately test and diagnose diseases or any underlying conditions; they also help maintain constant monitoring over the patient's health. Benefits of these diagnostic tests are that they help identify every individual's best course of treatment.



Segmentation: Global In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market



In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market : By Product & Service



Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Data Management Software

Services



In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market : By Technology



Immunochemistry/Immunoassay

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Hematology

Coagulation & Hemostasis

Urinalysis

Others



In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market : By Application



Infectious Diseases

Oncology/Cancer

Cardiology

Nephrology

Gastrointestinal Diseases



In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market : By End-User



Laboratories

Large/Reference Laboratories

Medium-Sized Laboratories

Small Laboratories

Hospitals

Academics

Point-Of-Care Testing

Patient Self-Testing

Others



In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market: In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market:-



In April 2018, Roche Diagnostics completed a USD 1.9 billion acquisition of Flatiron Health, that will expand the personalized health data of Roche



In February 2016, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics released the compact DxH500 hematology system, which would be able to deliver quick and accurate results with just a speck of blood



Market Drivers: In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market:-



Increasing acceptance and establishment of Point-Of-Care Testing is expected to drive the market growth



Growing awareness about the benefits of recognized and personalized medicine for every individual



Market Restraints: In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market:-



Constant upgradation in regulations by the authorities is expected to restrain the market growth



Reimbursement of these diagnostic tests is not completely established yet by the insurance companies which is expected to restrain the market growth



The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market report provides insights on the following pointers:-



Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations



Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market" and its commercial landscape



Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the trocars market



To understand the future outlook and prospects for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market analysis and forecast.



