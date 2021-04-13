In-Vitro Fertilization Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global In-Vitro Fertilization Market is forecasted to reach USD 31.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The sector is guided by rising infertility occurrences attributable to behavioral improvements, policy measures to have fair insurance schemes, and ongoing efforts by suppliers to the industry. Expansion of fertility therapies to treat male infertility, such as ICSI, is expected shortly to have a positive impact on the rise. In turn, the provision of genomic testing to deter genetic disorder transfer through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) usage is also projected to push the IVF industry.



The report is a comprehensive research study of the global In-Vitro Fertilization market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.



Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Irvine Scientific, OvaScience, Cooper Surgical Inc., EMD Serono Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Cardone & Associates Reproductive Medicine & Infertility LLC, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vitrolife AB, and Genea Biomedx, among others.



Key insights presented in the report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global In-Vitro Fertilization market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global In-Vitro Fertilization market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global In-Vitro Fertilization market based on the procedure type, instrument, application, and region:



Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

Fresh Non-donor

Frozen Non-donor



Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disposable Devices

Culture Media

Capital Equipment



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others



Regional Bifurcation of the In-Vitro Fertilization Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



