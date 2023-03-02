Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2023 -- The in vitro fertilization industry is expected to experience significant growth in the near future. With an increasing number of couples seeking IVF treatment as a result of infertility, this market is expected to experience a surge in demand. Additionally, technological advancements in the field of fertility treatments, such as in vitrification technology, are expected to further drive the growth of this market. Furthermore, the emergence of assisted reproductive technologies, such as intracytoplasmic sperm injection, is likely to propel the growth of this industry. Furthermore, government initiatives aimed at raising awareness about infertility are likely to further drive the demand for infertility treatments, such as IVF. Finally, the increasing number of fertility clinics and the rising acceptance of fertility treatments are likely to provide further impetus to the growth of the in vitro fertilization industry in the near future.



In Vitro Fertilization market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $638 million in 2021 and is poised to reach $987 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Rise in the median age of first-time mothers, the declining fertility rate, increase awareness about the availability of IVF treatment procedures, rising number of fertility clinics, increasing public & private investments and growing technological advancements are expected to drive market growth in the coming years



Prominent Players of In Vitro Fertilization Market:

The global infertility treatment market include The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Limited (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), Corning Corporation (US), Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), FERTIPRO NV(Belgium), and Eppendorf (Germany) and Among Others



Notable In Vitro Fertilization mergers and acquisitions for 2021 – 2022 include:

- RESOLVE Acquires RSC New York

- MyEggBank Acquires Ovation Fertility

- Extend Fertility Acquires CCRM Fertility

- Progyny Acquires IntegraMed Fertility

- Ovascience Acquires Auxogyn

- Hologic Acquires Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey

- Invitae Acquires Procrea Fertility

- CooperSurgical Acquires CHR

- Virtus Health Acquires IVF Australia

- International Fertility Clinic Acquires Fertility Center of San Antonio



Growth Drivers of In Vitro Fertilization Market from Macro to Micro:

- Increasing Prevalence of Infertility: According to the World Health Organization, infertility affects about 48.5 million couples globally. IVF is the most preferred fertility treatment for those suffering from infertility. This increasing prevalence of infertility is a key driver of the global in vitro fertilization market.

- Expanding Medical Insurance Coverage: In recent years, governments around the world have been introducing various measures to expand medical insurance coverage for IVF treatments. This is expected to lead to increased access to IVF treatments, boosting the market growth.

- High Success Rate: IVF has a relatively high success rate compared to other fertility treatments. This is encouraging more people to seek IVF treatments.

- Growing Demand for Surrogacy: The growing demand for surrogacy, especially in developed countries, is driving the demand for IVF treatments. Surrogacy is increasingly being used to overcome fertility issues and to provide a family to an individual.

- Technological Advancements: Technological advancements such as pre-implantation genetic screening, intracytoplasmic sperm injection, and blastocyst culture have improved the success rate of IVF treatments. This is further driving the growth of the global in vitro fertilization market.

- Increasing Awareness: Increasing awareness about the availability of IVF treatments is propelling its adoption. Governments, NGOs, and healthcare providers are creating awareness about IVF treatments, which is a major driver of the market.



Hypothetic Challenges of In Vitro Fertilization Market in Near Future:

- Increasing competition from other fertility treatments: Over the past decade, in vitro fertilization (IVF) has become an increasingly popular treatment for infertility, but it faces competition from other assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as intrauterine insemination (IUI), artificial insemination, and cryopreservation. As more fertility clinics offer these treatments, the market for IVF could become more competitive.

- Increasing cost of IVF treatments: IVF treatments can be expensive, and the cost of the procedure is likely to increase as the demand for it increases. This could make it difficult for couples to afford IVF treatments, leading to a decrease in demand for the service.

- Ethical considerations: Questions about the ethical implications of IVF and other ARTs, such as the use of donor eggs and embryos, could lead to further regulations and restrictions in the IVF market.

- Lack of access to IVF treatments: In some countries, IVF treatments are not widely available due to medical or legal restrictions. This could limit the number of people who can access the treatments, potentially reducing demand.

- Technological advances: Technological advances in the field of IVF could also impact the market. For example, if new treatments become available that are more effective or less expensive than existing treatments, demand for those treatments could increase, leading to a decrease in demand for IVF.

Top 3 Use Cases of In Vitro Fertilization Market:

- Assisted Reproductive Technology: In vitro fertilization (IVF) is an advanced form of assisted reproductive technology used to treat infertility in couples. It involves fertilizing an egg with sperm in a laboratory dish and then transferring the fertilized egg (embryo) into the uterus.

- Egg Donor IVF: Egg donor IVF is a procedure used when a woman is unable to produce healthy eggs of her own. In this method, eggs are retrieved from a donor and fertilized with the sperm of the intended father. The resulting embryo is then transferred to the uterus of the intended mother.

- Surrogacy: Surrogacy is an arrangement in which a woman carries and delivers a baby for another couple or individual. In vitro fertilization is used to create embryos which are then transferred to the surrogate mother's uterus. The surrogate mother has no genetic relationship with the baby she carries and delivers.



