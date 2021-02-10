Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- In-vitro Fertilization Market Overview



In-vitro fertilization is an assistive reproduction technology in which a woman's eggs are retrieved from the ovaries and then fertilized with a man's sperm. The fertilized embryo is stored in frozen condition or can be transferred to a woman's uterus. This process can help couples who are unable to have a child through a natural process due to some complications.



The market for In-Vitro Fertilization is fairly fragmented, with a number of small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market



Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Irvine Scientific, OvaScience, Cooper Surgical Inc., EMD Serono Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Cardone & Associates Reproductive Medicine & Infertility LLC, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vitrolife AB, and Genea Biomedx, among others.



Market Drivers



Some of the major driving factors for the growth of the global in-vitro fertilization market are declining fertility rates, rising male infertility, cases regarding increased consumption of alcohol and cigarettes, awareness of the public about infertility and its treatment options.



The increase in the success rate of in-vitro fertilization due to technological advancements and innovative techniques are expected to drive market growth in upcoming years. In-vitro fertilization clinics and hospitals are expected to drive the market growth due to the availability of a wide range of infertility treatments and favourable government reimbursement scenarios.



Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

Fresh Non-donor

Frozen Non-donor



Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disposable Devices

Culture Media

Capital Equipment



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others



Europe dominated the market for In-Vitro Fertilization in 2019, because it became the first to come up with the in-vitro fertilization method to delete the controversial title from the cryopreservation of sperm and the first to officially authorize the IVF or the mitochondrial fusion strategy of the three parents. The European region held approximately 35.1% of the market, followed by North America, which contains around 31.0% market in the year 2019.



Regional landscape



The Asia Pacific had the largest market share of the global in-vitro fertilization market in 2019, and it is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to the presence of some of the most densely populated countries such as India and China. Europe is also one of the major markets of in-vitro fertilization; some of the main contributors in the region are Germany, France, and the U.K. North America is expected to show increased demand for infertility treatments accredited to the presence of various key healthcare facility players.



