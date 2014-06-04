In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market - Method (Cellular Assay, Ex Vivo, in Silico) Worth $17,227 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- The global market of in-vitro toxicology testing is subdivided into industry, technology, method, application and geography. On the basis of industry, the market is further segmented into diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, cosmetics, and food. Diagnostics is further categorized into sample and type. The largest market share was captured by the pharmaceutical industry, whereas cosmetics industry was the fastest growing industry with a double digit CAGR. The prime factor contributing to the growth of pharmaceutical industry has been the attention towards the detection of toxicity during earlier stages of development.



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The global in-vitro toxicology testing market is estimated to reach $17,227 million by 2018 at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period (2013–2018). The market will witness a double-digit growth attributed to the increasing acceptance of in vitro methods over in vivo ones. Government support to stop animal testing, new and promising technologies, and advancement in new approaches are significant factors propelling the market in the forecast period. On the other hand, predictive ability of in vitro testing and limitation of the methods to replicate true in vivo conditions are the factors that hinder the market. The government programs such as the TOX 21 initiated by the U.S. government and growing number of drug discoveries and innovations globally represent an opportunity for the growth of the market.



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Under the applications, systemic toxicity market accounted for the largest share of the overall in vitro toxicology testing market in 2013. The insistent requirement to detect cardiotoxicity and liver toxicity, that are the prime reasons of toxicity caused by any drug, is propelling the market growth.



The key players in the market are Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Alere, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad (U.S.), BioReliance (Sigma Aldrich) (U.S.), Catalent Pharma Solutions (U.S.), Charles River Laboratories (U.S.), Covance (U.S.), Cyprotex (U.K.), Eurofins Scientific, Inc (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Life Technologies Corporation (Thermo Fisher Scientific) (U.S.), and Quest Diagnostics (U.S.).



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