Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2023 -- According to the new market research report "In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $11.2 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $18.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2027. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market. Technological advancements, opposition to animal testing, and increased R&D expenditure to detect toxicity early in the drug development process drive market growth. However, the failure to establish the intricacies of in vivo conditions through in vitro, the lack of in vitro models to study complex endpoints, and the dearth of skilled professionals are the factors restraining the growth of this market.



Key Market Players:



The prominent players in the in vitro toxicology testing market include Thermo fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Evotec (UK), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), QIAGEN (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Gentronix Limited (UK), BioIVT (US), and MB Research Laboratories (US).



Driver: Growth of toxicology testing closely related to R&D spend of pharma companies



In the later stages of drug development, where a lot of money is on the line, there is always a high risk of failure. Approximately 30% of costly, late-stage drug development failures and market withdrawals are due to toxicity, which could lead to a high attrition rate in the final stages of the pharmaceutical drug discovery process. According to one estimate, only 250 out of every 10,000 compounds synthesized during the discovery phase will advance to the preclinical stage, leading to the development of one FDA-approved drug (Source: NCBI, the National Center for Biotechnology Information). It is crucial to identify and prioritize initiatives to move the attrition of failing molecules to an earlier stage in drug development in order to reduce the risk of the same. The global pharmaceutical industry spent USD 165 billion on R&D in 2017, according to the IFPMA (2019). The top two industries for R&D spending are the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, with the EU taking the lead in this category, followed by the US, Japan, and China. Before the drug enters the more costly preclinical and clinical stages, an increase in R&D investments in the early stages is anticipated to drive the use of in vitro toxicity methods.



Restraint: Lack of in vitro models a critical restraining factor that is holding back growth of market



Due to the fact that human proteins and antibodies make up half of newly developed drugs, autoimmune disease and immune stimulation are significant endpoints. At the moment, only animal models can be used to test these therapeutic molecules. The memory response triggered inside a body after a secondary infection cannot be evaluated using in vitro testing methods. The recovery response of a body in relation to acute versus long-term immunosuppression cannot be assessed by in vitro methods. Additionally, it is unable to assess the toxic effects on lymphoid architecture, including lymph nodes, which may result in faulty cellular interactions required for the induction of an immune response. Contrary to T-dependent antibody SRBC (sheep red blood cells) in animals, there are currently no effective methods for producing antibodies in vitro using human cells. Guidelines still rely on animal tests to identify autoimmune disease and immune stimulation because there aren't any in vitro models available.



The major factors driving the growth of this market are the technological advancements, opposition to animal testing, and increasing R&D expenditure to detect toxicity at an early stage during drug development are the primary growth drivers for this market.



Due to covid-19 outbreak it is expected to propel the in vitro toxicology research field in the coming years. On the other hand, estimation of the major share of diagnostic assays and molecular testing of Covid-19, along with personalized medicine will grow at a stable pace in the coming years. There is a huge increase of manufacturers that have taken key steps to increase patient access for diagnostic testing, vaccine and drug development in laboratories, hospitals, and other testing sites across the globe to guide patient care and protect public health.



By product and service, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the in vitro toxicology testing market



The consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2021. Due to the increasing demand for high-quality reagents and the repeated use of media and reagents in vitro toxicology studies, the segment is attributed to grow.



During the forecast period in the toxicity endpoints and tests market, the organ toxicity segment is expected to grow at the highest in the market.



During the forecast period the organ toxicity segment is expected to grow at the highest in the market. Primary factors responsible for the growth in this segment are the increasing focus on drug safety and consumer-product safety.



Based on the technologies used in the in vitro toxicology testing, the cell culture technologies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the in vitro toxicology testing market



In 2021, the cell culture technologies segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. The cell culture technologies technique is the most preferred technique for toxicity testing, being capable of mimicking in vivo conditions and this the main reason that it will drive the largest market share.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for in vitro toxicology testing during the forecast period



The APAC market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as, opposition to animal testing resulting in the use of alternate methods, emergence of CROs for outsourcing toxicology-related research projects, growing consumer awareness of product safety, and increasing pharmaceutical drug pipeline, are some of the key factors driving the growth of the in vitro toxicology testing market in the APAC.



