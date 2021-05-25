Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- According to the new market research report "In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Animal Models, Reagents & Kits), Test Type (Chronic, Sub-acute), Toxicity Endpoints (Systemic, Immunotoxicity), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house), End User (Academic & Research Institute, CROs) - Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2020 and 2025.



Covid-19 Impact On The Global In Vivo Toxicology Market;



The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented global public health challenge that is expected to significantly impact the market, especially due to the growing focus on vaccine development. According to the WHO, more than 20 vaccines are being developed across the globe for COVID-19. These vaccines are in the preclinical phase, and some of them have already entered the animal trial phase. Several animal models, particularly mice models, have supported the replication of SARS-CoV-2, including C57BL/6, BALB/c, 129SvEv, hACE2 transgenic, and STA1 gene knockout (KO); some of these, like humans, developed symptoms of pneumonia.



The market demand for COVID-19 animal models is increasing, especially for humanized ACE2 (hACE2) mice, which express human ACE2 in the airway and other epithelia and develop a lethal SARS-CoV infection. However, the current supply is limited, as animal model providers do not have readymade populations to meet surging demand.



In the short term, the pandemic is anticipated to harm the in vivo toxicology market. However, governments and scientific research institutions are bound to increase research investments in treatments and vaccines. Some animal model providers, such as The Jackson Laboratory and Cyagen, have prioritized the production of ACE2 mice to support research on COVID-19. The surging demand for therapeutics and vaccines against COVID-19 is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



Growth Opportunity: Rising demand for humanized animal models;



Humanized animal models are important tools for conducting preclinical research to gain insights into human biology. These models are developed through the engraftment of human cells or tissues, leading to the expression of human proteins in animals.



Humanized mice are increasingly being used as models for biomedical research applications, such as cancer, infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS, regenerative medicine, and hepatitis. In March 2019, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), an agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services, announced funding for projects to conduct detailed characterization, direct comparisons, and further development of humanized immune system (HIS) mouse models. The need to identify the actual effects of drugs on humans, as well as the growing focus on studying human-specific infections, therapies, and immune responses, is promoting the development and use of humanized animal models



Academic and research institutes accounted for the largest share the market in 2019



Based on the end user, the global market has been broadly segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users (cosmetic companies and food laboratories). The academic and research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market in 2019. The increasing number of research activities in the field of in vivo toxicology and funding to the academic and research institutes to conduct in vivo toxicology research are the factors responsible for the largest share of the segment.



Based on the region, the global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.



The major players operating in vivo toxicology market are by Charles River Laboratories (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Envigo (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), and JANVIER LABS (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US). Other prominent players include Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), genOway (France), Cyagen Biosciences (US), GVK BIO (India), PolyGene (Switzerland), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure bioServices (France), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), Harbour BioMed (US) among others.