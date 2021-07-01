Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2021 -- The report "In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Animal Models, Reagents & Kits), Test Type (Chronic, Sub-acute), Toxicity Endpoints (Systemic, Immunotoxicity), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house), End User (Academic & Research Institute, CROs) – Forecast to 2025", is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2020 and 2025.



Growth Opportunity: Rising demand for humanized animal models;



Humanized animal models are important tools for conducting preclinical research to gain insights into human biology. These models are developed through the engraftment of human cells or tissues, leading to the expression of human proteins in animals.



Humanized mice are increasingly being used as models for biomedical research applications, such as cancer, infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS, regenerative medicine, and hepatitis. In March 2019, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), an agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services, announced funding for projects to conduct detailed characterization, direct comparisons, and further development of humanized immune system (HIS) mouse models. The need to identify the actual effects of drugs on humans, as well as the growing focus on studying human-specific infections, therapies, and immune responses, is promoting the development and use of humanized animal models



The immunotoxicity segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market



Based on toxicity endpoint, segmented into immunotoxicity, systemic toxicity, carcinogenicity, genotoxicity, developmental & reproductive toxicity (DART), and other toxicity endpoints (includes organ toxicity, endocrine disruptor toxicity, juvenile toxicity, phototoxicity, ocular toxicity, and skin irritation). In 2019, the immunotoxicity segment accounted for the largest share of the global toxicology market, followed by the systemic toxicity segment.The rising demand for the development of biologics and biosimilars is driving the growth of the immunotoxicity segment



Chronic test type segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market



Based on test type, segmented into acute, sub-acute, sub-chronic, and chronic test type. The chronic test type segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In 2019, the chronic test type segment held the largest share of the market, followed by sub-chronic test type.Increasing research on drugs used for longer-duration therapy such as anti-cancer, anti-convulsive, anti-arthritis, and anti-hypertensives drives the growth of the chronic test type market.



Geographical View in-detailed:



The global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin Ametica and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising pre-clinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.



Global Key Leaders:



The major players operating in this market are by Charles River Laboratories (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Envigo (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), and JANVIER LABS (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US). Other prominent players include Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), genOway (France), Cyagen Biosciences (US), GVK BIO (India), PolyGene (Switzerland), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure bioServices (France), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), Harbour BioMed (US) among others.