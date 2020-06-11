Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Inactivated Vaccine' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Astellas Pharma (Japan), CSL Limited (Australia), Emergent BioSolutions (United States), GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom), Johnson & Johnson (United States), MedImmune (United States), Merck & Co (United States), Pfizer (United States), Sanofi Pasteur (France), Serum Institute of India Pvt (India).



Inactivated Vaccine is referred to as the vaccines, which are produced by killing or inactivated bacteria or viruses by chemical treatment or heat. This group includes, for example, the inactivated poliovirus (IPV) vaccine, rabies vaccine, pertussis vaccine, or hepatitis A virus vaccine. The market of the inactivated vaccines is increasing as there are various technical advancement in admiration, also there is rising in the infectious diseases and allergies, but there are some challenges which are hindering the market like it takes a longer time for the vaccine production thus it is lowering the market



Market Segmentation

by Type (By End User, Pediatrics, Adults, By Disease Indication, Pneumococcal, Influenza, HPV, Hepatitis, Rotavirus, DTP, Polio, MMR), Application (Hospital, Medical Center)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Expansion of customised vaccines

-Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics to improve surveillance capacity



Market Growth Drivers: Technical advancements in admiration to the expansion of inactivated vaccines

-Rising infectious diseases and allergies

-Improving healthcare infrastructure



Restraints: Imbalance in the curing of disease

-Safety and efficacy related issues



Challenges: Longer timeline for vaccine production

-High cost associated with development of vaccine



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



