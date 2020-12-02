INAI Launches Artificial Intelligence Educational Program for Small and Medium Businesses

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- INAI is not stopping in their pursuit of ensuring that as many people and businesses as possible enjoy the immense benefits of Artificial Intelligence Digitalization and acceleration. The company recently launched an educational program for small and medium businesses and is making it available free for 2 months. In a similar vein, the team has created over 50 AI-driven software applications, and the INAI Ecosystem, designed to offer a comprehensive solution to the AI needs of businesses, helping to enhance team collaboration, business automation, marketing acceleration, and business growth.



Artificial intelligence (AI) in business has become increasingly popular in recent times, as more organizations across different industries look to harness the benefits of the technology. According to a recent report from Statista, AI-powered voice assistants will reach 8 billion by 2023. However, tons of small and medium-sized businesses in different parts of the globe are yet to explore the technology and its inherent features, which is where INAI is looking to make a difference.



Founded by a team of AI experts and venture capitalists, INAI gives as many people as possible access to AI to enhance their operations and help them spend less time in front of the computer and smartphone screens. The company's solution, especially with the educational program for small and medium-sized businesses, is particularly unique as it ensures Artificial Intelligence Digitalization and acceleration of any business without requiring them to break the bank.



The INAI Ecosystem consists of different solutions, including the INAI App for full business automation, INAI business for financial planning and predictions as well as investments in "Seeds" Stage AI-driven startups, and the INAI Site that gives users the freedom to create, design, manage and develop their web presence as desired. The ecosystem also has the INAI Live, INAI Drive, INAI Space, INAI Works, INAI Wallet, and INAI Cash. The INAI tools consist of six different amazing services, including Social INAI Tools, SMM INAI Tools, SEO INAI Tools, You INAI Tools, Direct INAI Tools, and ADS INAI Tools.



INAI offers the most comprehensive AI-driven ecosystem for businesses across different industries, with a plethora of tools to ease business automation and digitization by leveraging artificial intelligence.



For more information about the educational program from INAI and how to enjoy the free 2 months offer as well as other solutions from the company, please visit - https://inai.tools/ and YouTube.



About INAI

INAI was founded by a team of AI Experts and Venture Capitalists to make the world a better place by increasing automation and digitization through artificial intelligence-driven solutions.



Media Contact



https://inai.tools