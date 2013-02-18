ApplenMicro

Inaugural Launch by Upcoming Rising Apps Gamer

 

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- New rising apps gamer, AppsAbundance has just released its much anticipated first iPhone game this February 2013. Titled "A Running Zombie Race - Clash Adventure Escape To Hospital Madness" - an endless running game featuring an insane zombie in nurse uniform. For more features on this game, please visit or click the following: http://www.appsabundance.com.

With this inaugural launch, the new apps gamer is off to entertain players with this exciting zombie game for a better playing experience in terms of good quality graphics, scary theme music and matching background scenes.

About Appsabundance.com
The website serves as a platform to showcase the apps gamer's current and upcoming games. It also provides players to comment and give constructive reviews on their personal experiences with the games.

Media Contact:
Junice Ong
juniceong@yahoo.com
Singapore
http://www.appsabundance.com

Posted Monday, February 18, 2013 at 7:15 PM CST - Permalink

 