Inaugural Launch by Upcoming Rising Apps Gamer

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- New rising apps gamer, AppsAbundance has just released its much anticipated first iPhone game this February 2013. Titled "A Running Zombie Race - Clash Adventure Escape To Hospital Madness" - an endless running game featuring an insane zombie in nurse uniform. For more features on this game, please visit or click the following: http://www.appsabundance.com.



With this inaugural launch, the new apps gamer is off to entertain players with this exciting zombie game for a better playing experience in terms of good quality graphics, scary theme music and matching background scenes.



The website serves as a platform to showcase the apps gamer's current and upcoming games. It also provides players to comment and give constructive reviews on their personal experiences with the games.



