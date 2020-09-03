InBlock Management Ltd Block Management Services Designed to Ensure Value for Money

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- InBlock Management Ltd, a specialist residential block management company, offers block management services to property owners across the Surrey and South West London. Their block management services help property owners to manage their blocks and estates professionally and systematically whilst ensuring value for money. They assign a dedicated account manager who takes full responsibility for the smooth running of your estates or blocks, giving you peace of mind that your property is in the right hands. They also provide expert advice on matters related to the day to day functioning of their clients' properties. Their services are highly beneficial for those who have several rental blocks.



InBlock Management Ltd.'s team keeps itself up to date with current legislation surrounding property management, which helps them to protect the integrity and value of the properties they manage. They are an honest and transparent block management company and offer expert service charge management, regular onsite checks following the RICS code of conduct for management of residential properties, payment of contractor and supplier invoices, reactive and proactive maintenance, arranging and attending AGMs & EGMs, regular newsletters keeping residents up to date with latest news and legislation, arranging buildings, engineering, filing annual returns & annual accounts with companies house, and many more. With their block management services, they aim to safeguard the interests of both landlords and tenants by fulfilling their individual needs.



A representative from InBlock Management Ltd stated, "Our approach is driven by the desire to provide property owners, resident management companies, freeholders and developers with uncompromising service at a realistic price. Through our innovative, interactive, and intelligent approach, our sole focus is to protect the integrity and value of the property."



InBlock Management Ltd offers best-in-class block or estate management services as per the needs of their clients. Their block management services have been specifically designed for property owners who wish to have total financial transparency. They operate in strict agreement with the Data Protection Act that ensures 100% confidentiality of their clients' data. With over 40 years' combined experience in all aspects of property management, you can have complete peace of mind that your block or estate is being managed efficiently and cost-effectively.



InBlock Management Ltd is a block and estate management company based in Surrey. As residential block management agents, they understand how to manage estates for landlords. Working in conjunction with the freeholder and tenants, their unique online block management software provides complete transparency to all parties, ensuring a high level of service.



