InBlock Management Ltd Offers Block and Estate Management Services to Help Property Owners Manage Their Blocks Systematically

Ewell Village, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2022 -- InBlock Management Ltd, a prominent block management company in the Surrey, provides a full range of estate and block management services to leaseholders, freeholders and developers. Their services include building maintenance and repairs, financial management, insurance and health and safety, tenant liaison and much more. Unlike the many other block manager services, InBlock uses the latest technologies and customer interaction systems for the properties it manages. Their property management services are beneficial to anyone who owns multiple residential homes.



They conduct comprehensive building inspections every six months, undertaken by a RICS qualified surveyors. After each inspection, property owners will receive a report with digital photos in order to safeguard the property's integrity and increase its value. RG Group has a team of local property managers who are experienced in handling any kind of residential property throughout South West London and Surrey. Their estate and block management services are tailored to address all aspects of a block or estate, from maintenance and financial management to day-to-day obligations.



Talking about their property management solutions, a representative of the company stated, "InBlock is the logical choice for freeholders who want total financial transparency, outstanding service and proactive communication from their block management agency. With over 40 years combined experience in all aspects of property management, you can have complete confidence that we'll protect the value and integrity of your property."



InBlock Management Ltd offers reliable block or estate management services as per the needs of its clients. They have been designed specifically for property owners who want to have total financial transparency on their property income. They adhere to the Data Protection Act, ensuring that their clients' information is kept completely confidential. They have extensive residential block management experience, having dealt with anything from minor issues to major renovation.



About InBlock Management Ltd

InBlock Management Ltd is a block and estate management company based in Surrey. As residential block management agents, they understand how to manage estates for landlords. Working in conjunction with the freeholder and tenants, their unique online block management software provides complete transparency to all parties, ensuring a high level of service.



For more information, please visit: https://www.inblock.co.uk



Social Profiles



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InBlockManagement

Twitter: https://twitter.com/inblockmanage

Google+: https://plus.google.com/104015754263993387339

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/inblock-management-ltd



Company Details



InBlock Management Ltd

27 - 29 High Street

Ewell Village,

Surrey

KT17 1SD

Phone/Fax: 020 3011 1777