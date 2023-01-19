InBlock Management Ltd Offers Block Management Services to Help Freeholders Protect the Value of the Property

Ewell Village, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- InBlock Management Ltd, one of Surrey's most reputable block management companies, offers block management services to help freeholders protect the value of their property. Their services are designed to ensure that your property is properly maintained and that all necessary repairs and maintenance are carried out promptly. Their services involve the day-to-day management of the block, including maintenance and repair services, tenant management, ensuring compliance with building regulations and health and safety laws, and collecting service charges. They provide a comprehensive solution to property owners and help ensure their buildings are well-maintained and compliant.



Their services include everything from maintenance, repairs, and tenant relations to financial services such as rent collection and budgeting. They are responsible for the day-to-day management of residential, commercial, or mixed-use blocks of flats or apartments. They also provide advice on the management of the building, such as arranging for inspections and certifications, establishing rules and regulations for the building, and keeping records of the building's finances. Individuals looking for block management services for their properties can visit InBlock Management Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "InBlock is the logical choice for freeholders who want total financial transparency, outstanding service and proactive communication from their block management agency. With over 40 years of combined experience in all aspects of property management, you can have complete confidence that we'll protect the value and integrity of your property. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including collection of ground rents, day-to-day management and lease enforcement."



InBlock Management Ltd is a reputed block management company that offers a full range of block management services to a variety of clients. The organisation provides comprehensive service flexibility, as well as bespoke solutions that are tailored to the needs and requirements of each client, block, or estate. Years of industry experience and knowledge, as well as a devoted team of professionals, have helped them become one of the most popular choices for block management solutions.



About InBlock Management Ltd

InBlock Management Ltd is a block and estate management company based in Surrey. As residential block management agents, they understand how to manage estates for landlords. Working in conjunction with the freeholder and tenants, their unique online block management software provides complete transparency to all parties, ensuring a high level of service.



For more information, please visit: https://www.inblock.co.uk



Social Profiles



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InBlockManagement

Twitter: https://twitter.com/inblockmanage

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/inblock-management-ltd



Company Details



InBlock Management Ltd

27 - 29 High Street

Ewell Village,

Surrey

KT17 1SD

Phone/Fax: 020 3011 1777