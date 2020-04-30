InBlock Management Ltd Provides Block Management Services Aiming to Safeguard the Interests of Landlords

Ewell Village, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- As a landlord, you want tenants who rent long-term, pay on time, create minimal wear and tear, and produce a problem-free tenancy for your property. Locating these types of high-quality tenants is not easy. It is a stressful process that requires a lot of time and consideration to filter through a list applicants then select your preferred candidate and finalise the tenancy. This is why you should consider hiring a professional block management company. When you employ a block management service like InBlock Management Ltd, they take the hassle out of managing your property in a professional manner.



InBlock Management Ltd aims to safeguard the interests of both landlords and tenants by fulfilling their needs and requirements. Not only are they able to identify high-quality tenants but they also help landlords in dispute resolution for any problems that may arise during a tenancy.



They can handle every aspect of your residential block including the collection of service charges and ground rents, maintenance fees, provide tax advice, handle dispute resolution and much more. To meet the needs of their clients, InBlock Management Ltd provides flexible block management solutions. Once you hire InBlock Management Ltd, you no longer need to worry about the day-to-day headaches that arise from having a rental property.



A representative from InBlock Management stated, "With over 40 years combined experience in all aspects of property management, you can have complete peace of mind that InBlock will manage your block or estate efficiently and cost-effectively, without fuss or fluster. In conjunction with our associate partners of legal, financial and surveying professionals, our team is on hand to provide expert verbal advice on day-to-day matters that may affect your block or individual property."



InBlock Management Ltd is one of the leading block management companies providing reliable management solutions to residential blocks of any size. They have a team of experienced professionals who work round the clock to achieve client satisfaction. They provide a dedicated account manager who will take personal responsibility for the smooth running of your block or estate. They will answer your queries, fulfil your requirements, and manage any maintenance or works. For more information, you can call on 02030 111 777 or send an email to info@inblock.co.uk.



About InBlock Management Ltd

InBlock Management Ltd is a block and estate management company based in Surrey. As residential block management agents, they understand how to manage estates for landlords. Working in conjunction with the freeholder and tenants, their unique online block management software provides complete transparency to all parties, ensuring a high level of service.



For more information, please visit: http://inblock.co.uk/Services



Social Profiles



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InBlockManagement

Twitter: https://twitter.com/inblockmanage

Google+: https://plus.google.com/104015754263993387339

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/inblock-management-ltd



Company Details



InBlock Management Ltd

27 - 29 High Street

Ewell Village,

Surrey

KT17 1SD

Phone/Fax: 020 3011 1777