InBlock Management Ltd Provides Block Management Solutions Helping Estate Agents Get the Most out of Their Properties

Ewell Village, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- InBlock Management Ltd, a leading block management company in Surrey, provides management solutions that keep properties operating smoothly, enhance investment value, and attract long-term quality tenants. The company is dedicated to the management of blocks and estates for leaseholders, developers, and freeholders who want to improve and get the most out of their rental properties. Each member of their professional team possesses deep knowledge of property management practices, including maintenance schedules, reactive and proactive maintenance, planned preventative maintenance (PPM) surveys, arranging of insurance and handling claims, annual budget predictions, arranging of insurance and handling claims, and more. They also provide expert advice on matters related to the day to day functioning of their clients' properties.



The company are consistently adding new and updated rental properties to its assets. They take care of every single property as if they live in it. InBlock Management Ltd has established long lasting relations with legal, financial and surveying professionals who help them to provide advice on day-to-day matters that may affect their clients' properties. The innovative style of management minimises the risk of unforeseen, costly and potentially unnecessary works in the future.



A representative from InBlock Management Ltd stated, "When you appoint InBlock you will gain a partner who will protect the interests of your property as if it were our own. Our clients value our innovative style of management that's driven by a schedule of property inspections to detect problems as they arise. This minimises the risk of unforeseen, costly and potentially unnecessary works in the long term. In fact, we will cover every aspect of our service, from maintenance and financial disciplines through to day-to-day responsibilities."



InBlock Management manages some of the most desirable blocks and estates across Surrey and South West London. Whether your properties are apartments, single family homes, or duplexes, the company ensures that your property is well managed to attract and retain tenants. They understand the specific needs of managing estates and happily tailor their services to meet these on a site by site basis. Property owners looking for a reliable block management service in Surrey and South West London can call them on 020 3011 1777 or email them at info@inblock.co.uk.



About InBlock Management Ltd

InBlock Management Ltd is a block and estate management company based in Surrey. As residential block management agents, they understand how to manage estates for landlords. Working in conjunction with the freeholder and tenants, their unique online block management software provides complete transparency to all parties, ensuring a high level of service.



