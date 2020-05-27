InBlock Management Ltd Provides Comprehensive Management Services for Blocks and Estates

Ewell Village, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- A specialist residential block management company, InBlock Management Ltd provides exceptional block and estate management services to property owners, residence management companies, leaseholders, and freeholders throughout Surrey and South West London. The block management services they offer can be tailored to the client's individual needs. Their block management services include the collection of service charge & ground rents, full financial management and quarterly reports, frequent site inspections, cyclical maintenance plans, maximising service charge fund, vetted contractors, fire as well as health and safety reviews, out of hours contractors, plus dispute resolution and enforcement of restrictions.



Whether you own multiple properties or simply lack the time to manage the property yourself, they offer a great user experience ensuring that the process is simple and stress-free. The company believes that maximising the return from a freehold investment requires that the asset be maintained proactively and efficiently. Therefore, they take care of every aspect of your residential blocks.



A representative from InBlock Management stated, "Our property management services are in no way restrictive, you might own one property or a portfolio of properties for which you require property management across multiple sites or locations. Whether you are living abroad or simply do not have the time to manage the property yourself, we offer unrivalled attention to detail to meet your bespoke needs."



InBlock Management Ltd has been providing the highest quality block management services to clients in Surrey and South West London with over 40 years of combined experience. The company has the skills and expertise to cover all your block management needs hassle-free. They also provide a dedicated account manager who will take personal responsibility for the smooth running of your block or estate, answer your queries, fulfil all of your requirements, and manage any maintenance or works.



InBlock Management Ltd is a block and estate management company based in Surrey. As residential block management agents, they understand how to manage estates for landlords. Working in conjunction with the freeholder and tenants, their unique online block management software provides complete transparency to all parties, ensuring a high level of service.



