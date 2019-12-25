InBlock Management Ltd Provides Management Services for Residential Estates and Blocks of Various Sizes and Complexity

Surrey, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2019 -- InBlock Management Ltd, Surrey's largest block management agency, offers the highest quality block management services to leaseholders, developers and freeholders throughout Surrey and South West London. A dedicated account manager is assigned to each client to take full responsibility for the smooth running of their properties or block. They have a team of experienced block management agents who are able to provide expert advice on matters related to the day to day functioning of their clients' properties. InBlock Management Ltd's team keeps itself up to date with current legislations surrounding property management, which helps them to protect the integrity and value of the properties they manage. Moreover, they organise regular inspections of their clients' properties to minimise the risk of unforeseen, costly, and potentially unnecessary works in the long term.



Talking about their services, a spokesperson from InBlock Management stated, "We offer our clients complete service flexibility and will create a bespoke management solution to meet the exact needs of the block or estate. Whilst the list of services shown are representative of those most commonly taken up by our current clients, it is far from exhaustive in terms of our total capabilities. Anyone looking to avail any of our services can contact us and our team will help you out."



InBlock Management Ltd is a reputable name in the industry for providing reliable block or estate management services at the market's best prices. Their scope of block management services include arrears chasing by email, by letter and by phone, arranging work specifications and schedules for regular maintenance and ad-hoc works, signing-off works and paying contractors, arranging AGM's & EGM's, taking and circulating minutes, registering the appointment of Directors with Companies House and many others. With over 40 years' experience in property management, the company is renowned for applying the highest standards of quality and integrity in all of its property services.



About InBlock Management Ltd

InBlock Management Ltd is a block and estate management company based in Surrey. As residential block management agents, they understand how to manage estates for landlords. Working in conjunction with the freeholder and tenants, their unique online block management software provides complete transparency to all parties, ensuring a high level of service.



