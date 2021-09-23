InBlock Management Offers Customised Block Management Solutions to Block Owners in Surrey and South West London

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- The UK's leading block and estate management company, InBlock Management Ltd offers tailored block management solutions to clients across Surrey and South West London. The company assigns a dedicated team to their clients to strengthen the area's maintenance policies and norms, ensuring smooth transaction of payments, and much more. They also cover a variety of other tasks such as checking the block's compliance with the current legislation, efficient management in the claims handling process, regularity in property inspections, etc.



InBlock Management Ltd also provides a highly secure online portal to help landlords keep track of their blocks' information like invoices, schedule of works, etc. InBlock Management Ltd assures that integrity of the property is maintained, and clients receive the property worth their money. They are well versed with services including financial, legal, survey professionals, and much more.



As per one of the representatives of the InBlock Management Ltd, "Our company is dedicatedly managing blocks and estates to assure financial transparency, two-way communication, and world-class property management. Our holistic approach assures every client has a satisfactory experience and will have a long-lasting relationship with us. Our services are well-recognized amongst landlords, freeholders, and developers for high-quality standards and cost-effectiveness."



Well-known for its outstanding performance, InBlock Management Ltd offers reliable block or estate management services throughout Surrey and South West London. They go the extra mile to meet the level of expectation of each and every customer by providing easily accessible, and cost-effective estate management solutions. The company operates in stringent agreement with the Data Protection Act, ensuring proper confidentiality of their customers' data. Moreover, the organisation has some of the best financial, legal, and surveying professionals offering advice on important matters that are related to clients' property.



About InBlock Management Ltd

InBlock Management Ltd is a block and estate management company based in Surrey. As residential block management agents, they understand how to manage estates for landlords. Working in conjunction with the freeholder and tenants, their unique online block management software provides complete transparency to all parties, ensuring a high level of service.



For more information, please visit: https://www.inblock.co.uk/



