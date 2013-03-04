Inbound Internet Marketing Company Joins the Stock Advertising Industry

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Inbound Internet Marking Company iTraderLeads.com has joined the stock advertising industry by way of lead generation. By using banner ads, Pay Per Click advertising (PPC) on Google, Yahoo, and MSN and other marketing techniques itraderleads.com helps companies build databases of penny stock investors.



Penny stocks are stocks that are traded for below $5 a share. They are mostly traded on the OTCBB and Pink Sheets. They are susceptible to different forms of market manipulation that are less common. Itraderleads.com can help a company dealing in penny stocks grow in today’s tight market.



About iTraderLeads.com

itraderleads.com is an innovative internet inbound marketing company specializing in lead generation, for the penny stock advertising industry. In an industry where advertising companies are forced to buy beat up & useless email lists, pay 10’s of thousands of dollars in banner ads, PPC and so called “SEO Experts”, itraderleads.com is the breath of fresh air this industry desperately needs. itraderleads.com has mastered the connectivity between advertising through Pay-Per-Click (Sponsored Links) on Google, Yahoo, and MSN, Organic SEO, Social Medias & Blogging. In other words we do all the heavy lifting when it comes to building your database of qualified double opt-in small-cap (penny stock) investors.



As the pioneer in small-cap (penny stock) investor lead generation, itraderleads.com stands at the forefront of what itraderleads.com hopes will be the start of something that will change the legitimacy of an industry for the better. Is that idealistic? Perhaps but it is what works!



For more information on itraderleads.com visit the website at http://itraderleads.com. Get a free two day trial and find out what itraderleads.com has to offer.



