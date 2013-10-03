InBox Blueprint Launches Comprehensive E-Mail Marketing Course

Dhaka, Bangladesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- InBox Blueprint has announced its new multi-layered course for internet marketers which combines ease of use, simplicity and concrete lead generation by showing users how to do more effective e-mail marketing and sales.



Internet marketing experts have long stated that effective email marketing is often the first step to generating prospects and sales and many have taken to the InBox Blueprint course with enthusiasm, citing the simplicity and speed at which the course gets users started, even with no prior experience.



InBox Blueprint is aiming at both new and experienced internet marketers, bringing a wealth of information, tips and tricks meant to help marketers bring targeted, quality traffic to their website through a multi-pronged approach using popular content hosting sites such as YouTube. Going the extra step, the course-- consisting of several videos and an e-book-- also shows users how to make effective websites that convert prospects into customers, all this with little to no maintenance by the end user.



Performance and Value

Included along with the course is a host of free products that make InBox Blueprint far and away the most effective and value packed program in its class. Including a host of InBox Blueprint bonus material, the program both teaches and nourishes an ongoing business strategy based around email marketing. When applied, the principals in the course help marketers increase their open and click through rates while at the same time reducing turnover from marketing lists.



The InBox Blueprint course is designed around a series of videos which introduce participants to the core concepts of email marketing, writing effective sales letters, creating quality squeeze pages-- those pages which are meant to solicit opt-in email addresses for a marketing campaign, and using popular content sites such as YouTube to sell Clickbank products or the student's own brand. In addition, the program also provides students with a simple software tool that creates effective squeeze pages which assist in getting subscribers to the student's email marketing page. All included, for free, with the cost of the course.



About Inbox Blueprint

Designed by Anik Singal, one of a host of prolific marketing millionaires, the InBox Blueprint program is built around many of the concepts that have made Singal a well known marketing magnate while remaining accessible to everyone, regardless of experience level.



More information can be found at http://inboxblueprintdiscount.com