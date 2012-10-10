Inc-Award Winning Company Accepted Their First Honor

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- In a true rags-to-riches story, Inc.-award winning MHD Enterprises accepted their award for being the 28th fastest-growing company in America (#1 in their category) at the Inc. 500|5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony last week.



The coveted annual Inc. issue hit newsstands last month. The article on MHD Enterprises can be read here, and their company profile here.



The Austin-based reverse logistics company is garnering press attention for their unique story on how they built the company, with no capital, and with a staff of employees with no prior experience. It was all born from a deep desire to give second chances to not only electronics, but to the people who worked to make the company a smashing success.His story is poignantly told in this video.



About MHD Enterprises

MHD is an industry leader in reverse logistics, the redistribution of electronics, and wholesale sourcing of computer products. Their state-of-the-art, climate controlled facility houses quality brand name computer and electronic products, parts and accessories. Their vast inventory of reconditioned products have all been vigorously tested to meet and exceed industry standards.



They manage the proper disposal of excess, obsolete and scrap electronics. They use their leverage in the industry to negotiate the best price and then pass these savings on to customers.



About the 500|5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony

The Inc. 500|5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual three-day event that brings the nation’s brightest, most successful business minds together to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the companies that appear on Inc. magazine’s prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies. Expect to be inspired by an unprecedented line-up of business experts from companies you know and admire, learn from high-level keynotes, make new connections and reconnect with peers, and celebrate your success! The conference culminates in a black-tie gala in which all current year honorees receive awards.