Inc. Award-Winning MHD Enterprises Retains Leverage PR As National Public Relations Agency

Leverage PR will help MHD gainwidespread national recognition for being a leader in the reverse logistics space and for being a company with a truly unique company culture.



Leverage PR’s responsibilities will include public relations strategies across all media, assisting with marketing and conference opportunities, applying for industry-specific awards, search engine optimization and social media initiatives, as well as help manage their website redesign.



“We chose Leverage PR because of their creativity, persistence andprofessionalism. They are a firm on the cutting edge of what is happening inthe marketplace,” said Michael Dadashi, CEO of MHD Enterprises.



MHD is #28 of all businesses on the 2012 Inc. 500, and is #1 in growth for B2B services. But the numbers only tell half the story, and Inc. ran a two-page spread on what makes MHD so successful with such a unique company culture.



MHD is driven by extraordinary people who have rededicated their lives by sharing the same definition of what it means to be ‘successful’ -- to live life with complete purpose and passion for all you do personally as well as professionally. At MHD, community service is not a once-a-month publicity stunt, but a vital part of how they operate.



“We are just as passionate about our work to refurbish electronics as we are refurbishing the lives that we touch,” said Dadashi.



“MHD’s devotion to their employees as mirrored by their phenomenal growth is a wonderful example for other companies to follow. We want to bring attention as much to the way they’ve grown as much as celebrating the lives they’ve impacted, and will continue to. The work they are doing in reverse logistics and in the community is truly something to be admired,” said Jennifer Gooding, Partner of Leverage PR.



About MHD Enterprises

MHD is an industry leader in reverse logistics, the redistribution of electronics, and wholesale sourcing of computer products. Their state-of-the-art, climate controlled facility houses quality brand name computer and electronic products, parts and accessories. Their vast inventory of reconditioned products have all been vigorously tested to meet and exceed industry standards.

They manage the proper disposal of excess, obsolete and scrap electronics.



They use their leverage in the industry to negotiate the best priceand then pass these savings on to customers.



About Leverage PR

Leverage PR is a public relations and social media marketing firm with offices in Bellevue, WA and Austin, TX that specializes in helping high-growth technology companies, financial services firms and dynamic thought leaders achieve their business objectives. With a background in launching successful startups, they understand the challenges and opportunities these firms face and how to produce results in a climate that is always changing. They have raised raise tens of millions in capital and worked with startups from the ground floor that went on to make the Inc. 500 list. In addition to their full service public relations packages, they provide PR training and PR-on-demand (DIY) services. More information can be found at LeveragePR.com or by calling 512.271.9489.