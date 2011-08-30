CITOC Earns Spot on 2011 Inc. 500 | 5000 List

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2011 -- CITOC is pleased to announce that it has been named to Inc. magazine’s 500 | 5000 List. The list profiles the top 500 and 5,000 privately held, employee-based firms in the U.S.



The 2011 Inc. 500 | 5000 list will be available online on August 24, 2011, with the print edition hitting newsstands at the same time. By making the list, each company receives a high-traffic company profile page on Inc.com, and the top Inc. 500 companies receive in-depth profiles in Inc. magazine. Inc. also publicizes and distributes the list to various U.S. media channels. Honorees will also be recognized at the 2011 Inc. 500 | 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony, September 22 – 24.



“I am thrilled that CITOC is included in the Inc. 500 | 5000 list,” said CITOC President BJ Farmer, who will be in attendance at the awards ceremony later this year. “This achievement speaks to our dedication to providing innovative technology solutions for our wide range of clients.”



“There are nearly 7 million private, employee-based firms in America,” according to Inc.com. “Only the very best are awarded the distinction of being named to the Inc. 500 | 5000, the gold standard of entrepreneurial success.”



CITOC is an award-winning IT consultant company that specializes in helping small to mid-sized businesses streamline their operations and use resources more efficiently. Since 1995, CITOC has provided IT consulting, 24/7 support and monitoring, hosting, VoIP and networking services and solutions. For more information on CITOC, call 713.490.5000 or visit http://CITOC.com.