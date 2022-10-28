Ince Offers Legal Assistance for Alcohol and Entertainment Licensing Matters

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2022 -- Ince, a leading legal and professional services firm, offers legal services and assistance for alcohol and entertainment licensing matters. They have a wealth of experience in representing businesses at licensing board hearings and dealing with all types of licensing applications and the representation of both objectors and applicants. They advise businesses on legal matters relating to the supply of alcohol, including special hours certificates and late-night refreshment licences, and provision of entertainment, including places of entertainment licences, entertainment of minor's certificates, and licences.



They provide practical and cost-effective advice with your best interests at heart. They provide business-oriented guidance on their licensing requirements, whether at the portfolio level or operationally at individual premises. They deliver high-quality advice on all aspects of alcohol and entertainment licensing law and practice. They provide precise and pragmatic solutions for your commercial requirements to ensure you can operate your business effectively and to its maximum potential. Business owners looking for legal advice and representation can check out Ince's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We have considerable experience in providing legal advice and representation to premises license holders in the leisure sector. We act for hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, stately homes, off-licences, late-night takeaways and visitor centres, and have obtained premises licences for large outdoor music festivals and even for a former battleship. We advise landlords and investors on all licensing and regulatory issues and appear regularly before licensing committees, particularly in London."



Ince is one of the most well-renowned legal services businesses providing legal advice on various issues to clients in the UK and internationally. Their mission is to provide you with efficient, innovative, and flexible solutions across their global network of offices. They pride themselves on delivering independent advice combined with a progressive business's commercial insight and entrepreneurial flair. Anyone looking to avail of their legal services can contact the team at Ince for more information.



About Ince

With a heritage reaching 150 years, Ince is a dynamic international legal and professional services firm with offices in seven countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. With over 500 people, including over 100 partners worldwide, Ince provides legal advice and strategic guidance to clients ranging from the world's oldest and biggest businesses operating across numerous industries to ultra-high net-worth individuals.



