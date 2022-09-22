Ince Offers Legal Services and Advice on Employment and Immigration Matters

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2022 -- Ince, a leading dispute resolution law firm, offers legal services and advice on employment and immigration matters. They support your organisation by providing clear, practical, and tailored solutions to all UK inbound immigration law matters. Their lawyers advise clients on all areas of recruiting and retaining workers from outside of the UK, offering solutions to workforce planning issues and seamless added-value advice on connected HR matters. They have expertise in advising on the ever-changing sponsorship process, dealing with various visa applications, and complex business immigration matters.



Their highly-skilled team of business immigration solicitors provides tailored strategic legal advice and will work with you to ensure that your application has the best possible chance of success. They provide innovative, high-touch advice and assistance to a diverse range of businesses and private clients. Whether you are a private individual or a major corporation, we have the experience, skills, and intellectual strength to provide you with end-to-end immigration law solutions. Businesses and private clients seeking legal assistance on immigration matters can visit Ince's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Ince is a global full-service legal firm. We help our clients with employment and immigration matters from our offices in London, Bristol, Gibraltar, Dubai, Hamburg and Singapore. We deal with a variety of issues, including gig economy, IR35, employment termination, boardroom disputes, redundancies, harassment, discrimination and immigration. The cases we have been involved in have helped shape the law in matters including the legal rights of contractors in the workforce and how corporate insolvency affects employment claims."



Ince is one of the best dispute resolution lawyers in the UK, providing legal advice on a wide range of incidents. They have a team of seasoned solicitors who are experts at clarifying complex solutions, taking the guesswork out of potential challenges before they arise. The company focuses on delivering world-class legal services and advice. Thus, reaching for the highest standard possible means that excellence is the only threshold. With their global network of offices, their objective is to provide clients with efficient, innovative, and flexible legal solutions to clients across the world.



About Ince

With a heritage reaching back 150 years, Ince is a dynamic international legal and professional services firm with offices in seven countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. With over 500 people, including over 100 partners worldwide, Ince provides legal advice and strategic guidance to clients ranging from the world's oldest and biggest businesses operating across numerous industries to ultra-high net worth individuals.



For more information, please visit: https://www.incegd.com/en