Ince Provides Legal Assistance for a Variety of Business Financial Crimes

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2022 -- Ince, a leading legal and professional services firm, offers legal services and advice to help businesses deal with complex and challenging financial crimes in the business. They have an extensive history of handling investigations and prosecutions involving allegations of business crime. Their legal team can help both individuals and businesses to decipher information being presented, deal with the various bodies conducting investigations, and prepare a defence against accusations if necessary. Their network of financial crime solicitors are experts in the area and can provide you with the best possible advice and representation. Their specialist team of experienced lawyers is available on hand to help with any stage of proceedings.



They can help in each step of criminal proceedings, from investigation to prosecution defence. Their team represents clients on a range of issues including commercial fraud and financial crime disputes involving bribery, corruption, money laundering, and disciplinary, regulatory and more issues. They have significant experience and expertise in helping their clients overcome any financial crime allegations and have successfully defended thousands of clients in this complex area of criminal law. The fraud and financial crime team are dedicated to providing the best service in fighting for a positive outcome for cases. Businesses looking to mount up defences against financial crime allegations can go to Ince's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "If you, your business, or one of your employees is facing a criminal investigation, you need a proactive and expert defence lawyer, someone who understands the complexities involved. Ince recognises your needs and offers business-focussed legal services, together with advice to defend criminal proceedings where livelihoods, businesses, or public reputations are at stake. Our lawyers will advise and prepare you for the key areas which you need to address in order to safeguard both you and your business."



Ince is one of the most well-renowned integrated legal services businesses providing legal advice on a wide variety of issues to clients both in the UK and internationally. Widely considered a legal pioneer and the catalyst for change in the sector, the firm has been recognised for its innovation by multiple awards. They pride themselves on delivering independent advice, combined with the commercial insight and entrepreneurial flair of a progressive business.



About Ince

With a heritage reaching back 150 years, Ince is a dynamic international legal and professional services firm, with offices in seven countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. With over 500 people, including over 100 partners worldwide, Ince provides legal advice and strategic guidance to clients ranging from the world's oldest and biggest businesses operating across numerous industries to ultra-high net worth individuals.



For more information, please visit: https://www.incegd.com/en