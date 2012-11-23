Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) has launched a new affiliate incentive program for its Xe product line. The limited-time promotion gives distributors one free case of product for every two purchased—a $125 value.



“The Xe promotion gives distributors the opportunity to increase sales and grow their networks,” said Andrew Brooks, founder and executive vice president of MXI-Corp. “The timing of this promotion is perfect—it’s a New Year and we hope this program will help distributors achieve their New Year’s sales goals.”



Additionally, this promotional offer will aid new distributors in launching their business by allowing them to get more Xe product at a lower cost. MXI-Corp reports that promotions such as this one correspond to increased payouts to distributors.



“Although a ‘preferred customer’ program has been in place since the company’s inception, this new branding and re-packaging of the preferred customer program means that MXI-Corp is committed more than ever to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to try healthy Xoçai™ chocolate,” said Adam Green, MXI Ambassador and president of Winner’s Circle International.



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.



