inCloak.com Unblocks Your Favorite Online Games

Gamers around the world now have a simple way to access geolocation-limited online games via inCloak.com. In addition to tools for gaining access to blocked sites, the website provides privacy tools to hide the user's IP address and internet history so that they can surf anonymously online, secure their Internet connection and protect online identity. inCloak.com is an English version of the highly popular Russian service HideME.ru, which has been in business for more than five years.



There are a number of popular websites and online games that are limited by their administrator with geographic filters that only permit access from certain countries. Now, inCloak.com is providing tools that allow users to bypass any such restrictions via access to a large number of servers located around the world. For instance, gamers can gain access to the game Tera Online by connecting to one of the European servers, or play Ragnarok 2 beta by joining the South Korean server. Other resources that can be unblocked include Xbox Live, BBC, Hulu, Yandex Music and many more. Users can choose between 22 countries, 29 cities and 93 different IPs.



In additional to unblocking access to any geo-limited websites and games, their inCloak.com VPN service secures the user’s connection with 2048 bit encryption for completely anonymous online surfing. Users can also encrypt URLs as well as remove ads and malicious scripts with their anonymizer. “Proxies aren’t always able to shield users from truly aggressive attempts at snagging information,” said an inCloak.com specialist. “However, VPN is capable of offering users a whole new degree of data encryption that is virtually impossible for even the most dedicated sniffers to get past.”



The tools work with any desktop OS (Windows, Mac and Linux), mobile devices (i.e. iPhone & iPad) or routers. inCloak.com provides site tools such as Web Proxy, Proxy List, Checker and more for as little as $0.04 a day or VPN access for as little as $0.11 a day with one-year subscriptions. Additional plans include daily, monthly and two-year subscriptions. The premium access plan provides full access to the anonymizer (and VPN, if the code is purchased with this option) and a host of other features without restrictions on use.



In addition to a variety of payment methods, inCloak.com has a 7-day money back guarantee. New users can test the services for free without limitations via their free Web Proxy for one hour as well as their VPN service for 24 hours. For more information, please visit http://incloak.com



inCloak.com is the English version of the popular Russian website service provider HideME.ru. The company’s proprietary Web Proxy Script is considered the fastest and "smartest" proxy checker. Together with their high speed bandwidth VPN, subscribers can surf the web anonymously and gain 100-percent access to popular blocked websites.