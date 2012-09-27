Inclusion 4 All CIC Welcomes Delegates from Denmark

Merseyside, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- www.inclusion4all.co.uk , a CIC company operating in Merseyside, UK, welcomed a group of 18 delegates from Denmark, sent by the Danish Organisation Social Development Centre (SUS) who approached the company in July of this year hoping to meet, learn and get inspiration from Inclusion 4 all’s work.



SUS’s study trip to England focused on innovative methods and approaches concerning service user participation and involvement in the social sector.



Margaret Rowands, Managing Director at Inclusion 4 All CIC, commented: “they were especially interested in our work concerning the enhancement of empowerment and service user involvement in the social sector, e.g. our work with Shared Lives and Kinship services, how to access hard to engage with service users and encourage involvement.”



The meeting was held on Thursday 20th September at The Suites Hotel Knowsley. The various delegates from Denmark represented organisations and initiatives working with individuals in the following target groups:



- Individuals affected by homelessness

- Individuals with developmental disabilities

- Elderly individuals residing in nursing homes



SUS stated at the meeting “When we were planning our study trip to England we had a lot of jigsaw pieces to put together, after meeting with Inclusion 4 All CIC, those jigsaw pieces have fell into place and we feel able to use the guidance and tools Inclusion 4 All CIC have provided us with in our continuing work in Denmark”, and added: “after a period of research we believe that your approach to and work within the social sector could potentially be very valuable knowledge and inspiration for our work in Denmark”.



After an exceptional meeting, Margaret Rowands, Managing Director at Inclusion 4 All CIC said, “We feel very privileged to have been approached by such a large Organisation as SUS. We welcome to opportunity to promote user involvement and participation and assist other Organisations to become as passionate about involvement and participation as Inclusion 4 All CIC”.



The study visit was organized by the Social Development Centre SUS in collaboration with Social+.



For more information, visit http://www.inclusion4all.co.uk



