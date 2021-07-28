Inclusion and Diversity in Clinical Operations and Trials

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- Clinical trials inclusion and diversity is a topic that has been moving higher up the agenda in recent years. Despite the recent spotlight on the issue, it's actually not a new topic - the U.S. Food and Drug Administration provided its guidance on inclusion and diversity in clinical trials a decade ago. Even so, not a great deal of change has been achieved in that time and some of the outreach options suggested - such as local barbershops - have been seen by many as small scale and, often, insulting. Many patients have also suffered from a lack of face-to-face time with a primary care physician and being unaware of the various options that exist when it comes to clinical trials for certain conditions. Clinical operations recruitment can help to support more inclusion and diversity across clinical trials. Study sites that have a diverse team with members who can use the language of the patients targeted as part of the study could potentially make a big difference.



EPM Scientific is a specialist leading recruiter for the life sciences sector. The firm has been working to support progress for businesses within this sector since it was first established in 2012. Clinical operations recruitment is one of the specialist fields that the team handles, alongside clinical development, R&D jobs, legal and compliance, commercial and medical communications. The team is trained on an ongoing basis to be able to provide the best possible service to organizations across life sciences, from the agile disruptors that are changing the future of the sector to those well-established companies that have already made history. EPM Scientific consultants use best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies and develop in-depth insight and understanding in order to be able to create permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that really deliver. Even during the conditions of the past year, the firm has continued to provide support to clients and candidates, reimagining the hiring process to provide peace of mind for all those involved.



As well as clinical operations recruitment in the USA, EPM Scientific has a reach that extends internationally. The firm has a presence in key locations across the country, including major cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as many locations in between. It is also the recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group, which adds a global level of reach that is almost unique within clinical operations recruitment. A whole range of opportunities can be accessed via EPM Scientific in the USA today, including Senior Scientist [Formulation], QE Manager [Process Lifestyle], Quality Engineering Manager [Commissioning and Qualification], Scientist [Analytical Operations III], Biostatistician, Document Control Associate and Research Associate [In Vivo]. With specialist expertise and broad nationwide - and international connections - EPM Scientific is a clear first choice partner for life sciences businesses looking to recruit for growth and for individuals keen to make a career-defining next move.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Zach Stamp, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.