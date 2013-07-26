Inclusive Analysis Of: Cereplast Inc, BNCCORP, Inc., LUCENT TECH CAP TR I, INNOCAP INC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC), LUCENT TECH CAP TR I (OTCMKTS:LUTHP), INNOCAP INC (OTCBB:INNO)



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) gained 2.84%, trading on 18.80 million shares to end the trade at $0.0145. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.01 and was moved to maximum level of $0.47.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.01 to $0.02, bringing its market capitalization at about $4.82 million. Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) added 3.56% to complete the trading session at $12.80 with a total volume of 21,381 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 5,387 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $2.16 and above $13.95.It floated in a range of $12.00 to $12.80 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.44.Its market capitalization now moved to about $42.25 million. BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking and wealth management services to small and mid-sized businesses, business owners, professionals, and consumers.



LUCENT TECH CAP TR I (OTCMKTS:LUTHP) recorded a fall of -0.91% and was in a range of $948.00-$954.00 before closing at $948.75. The share price hit its 52-week low of $536.24 and $965.00 was the best price .The stock completed the day with a total volume of 274 shares versus an average volume of 2,638 shares.



INNOCAP INC (OTCBB:INNO) declined -31.65% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $8.41 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 4.10 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 83,986 shares. The share price after opening at $0.08 made a high of $0.08 and hovered above $0.05 to end the day at $0.0540. Innocap, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on finding and assisting in the salvage of sunken ships. It intends to locate, salvage, and bring historical impact from deep sea projects; and consider projects that might be attractive for the sale of video rights to the search and recovery efforts in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.



