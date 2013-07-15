Inclusive Analysis Of: Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc, Online Tele-Solutions Inc., U.S. Precious Metals, Inc., OriginOil Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), Online Tele-Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TUNG), U.S. Precious Metals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USPR), OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL)



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP) gained 0.56% recently, while trading on 367,173 shares, at the price of $0.0720. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.07 to $0.07 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $25.08 million. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.05 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.14. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products.



Online Tele-Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TUNG) added 10.29% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.375 with a total volume of 219,038 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 461,291 shares. It floated in a range of $0.34 to $0.40. Its market capitalization now moved to about $23.12 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.25 or above $1.50.



U.S. Precious Metals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USPR) recently moving within a range of $0.15-$0.19, its current trading price is $0.185. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 92,200 shares, versus an average volume of 178,187 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.09 and $0.29 was the best price. U.S. Precious Metals, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. The company focuses on exploring gold, silver, and copper deposits.



OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL) declined -11.24% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $5.18 million. The share price, after opening at $0.34, hit a high of $0.34 and hovered above $0.28, while its recent trading price was $0.300. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 294,400 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 181,764 shares. OriginOil, Inc. engages in the development of energy production process for harvesting algae, and cleaning up oil and gas water. It intends to embed its technology into the systems through joint ventures, private labeling, and licensing agreements.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/