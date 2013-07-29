Inclusive Analysis Of: Save the World Air Inc, Epazz Inc, Generex Biotechnology Corporation, Baylake Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS:EPAZ), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), Baylake Corporation (OTCBB:BYLK)



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) recorded a fall of -3.94% and was in a range of $1.15-$1.25 before closing at $1.22. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 87,428 shares versus an average volume of 135,437 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.42 and $1.92 was the best price. Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies. It offers energy efficiency technologies that assist in meeting global energy demands, improving the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) added 5.56%, bringing its market capitalization around $3.05 million. The share price after opening at $0.0018 made a high of $0.0022 and hovered above $0.0017 to end the day at $0.0019. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 53.73 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 13.46 million shares. Epazz, Inc. (EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud based business software solutions, announced that it has been working on a new product called "Human Power." Project Human Power is a new mobile power device. The product is not directly in line with Epazz's core business. Therefore, management believes it is a great opportunity to be the second Epazz spin-off.



Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) recorded a fall of -2.63% and was in a range of $0.04-$0.04 before closing at $0.0370. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 6.69 million shares versus an average volume of 2.98million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.02 and $0.09 was the best price. Generex Biotechnology Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of drug delivery systems and technologies for metabolic and immunological diseases.



Baylake Corporation (OTCBB:BYLK) declined -0.10%, bringing its market capitalization around $80.09 million. The share price after opening at $10.05 made a high of $10.05 and hovered above $10.02 to end the day at $10.05. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 23,858 shares as compared to average trading volume of 6,615 shares. Baylake Corp. operates as the holding company for Baylake Bank that provides financial services primarily to small businesses and individuals in Wisconsin. It provides various depository products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.



